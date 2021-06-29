Neil Harbisson, Bisila Bokoko, Juan Verde … The HR Innovation Summit returns with the best panel of speakers in its history

The HR Innovation Summit, the benchmark event in the human resources sector at national and international level, returns with many surprises, a lot of innovation and with the best panel of speakers in its history. the first 4.0 congress to be held in Spain on human resources, innovation, trends and talent management in the digital age, organized by RRHHDigital.

It will take place on September 23 at the Cercle des Beaux-Arts in Madrid from 9 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. Retaining its personality and its essence, the HR Innovation Summit 2021 will take place face-to-face, with a maximum capacity of 300 participants, in compliance with the health and safety measures in force. In addition, the congress will be broadcast in streaming on the five continents.

Have more than 50 speakers of recognized national and international prestige, who constitute the best panel of speakers in the history of the congress. Between them,

1 Neil Harbisson, cyborg artist

He is the first person in the world to be recognized as a cyborg and the first person to have an antenna implanted in his head. He is considered the first cbord artist in history to express himself artistically from a new meaning created thanks to the permanent union between his brain and cybernetics, which allows him, he assures, to receive pictures, videos, music or phone calls right in his head. from external devices such as mobiles or satellites.

He is co-founder of the Cyborg Foundation, an international organization dedicated to helping humans become cborgs, promote cbord art, and defend their rights.

2.Bisila Bokoko, CEO of BEES and former Executive Director of the Spanish-American Chamber of Commerce

She is the founder and CEO of BEES, a New York-based business development agency that represents and promotes brands in international markets, and a former executive director of the Spanish American Chamber of Commerce, a position she held from 2005 to 2012.

3.Juan Verde, sustainable economy advisor to the US government and companies such as Google, Cisco or Banco Santander

He is a recognized advisor in sustainable economics to the US government. In the political sphere, he has worked with some of the most important figures in the world such as former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton … Likewise, in the corporate sphere, he has been a consultant for companies such as Google, Cisco and Banco Santander.

4.Pilar Llcer, expert in talents and the future of work

An independent human resources advisor, she has more than 20 years of experience in talent management in various human resources, consulting and insurance companies. Llcer has extensive experience in integrated human resources management which integrates innovation plans and technological knowledge and is an expert in international research, professional engagement and selection, as well as diversity projects.

Currently collaborating with different companies providing business strategy and human resources assessment, being particularly required for the development of new learning techniques, Corporate University, design of international talent mobility programs, advice to senior executives on the subject of l employability and diversity.

5.Pau Garca Mil, tech entrepreneur and innovation expert

Founder of eyeOS (acquired by Telefnica in 2014), Ideafoster (acquired by Canvia in 2018) and Founderz.

6.Raquel Roca, journalist, speaker and author of books like Knowmadso Silver Surfers

Licenciada en Periodismo por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, ha trabajado en diversos medios de comunicacin como TVE (Emprende), Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Yo Dona (El Mundo), el Grupo Planeta, Tele5, Canal Sur, La Estrella Digital o La Razn, among others.

Speaker, consultant and teacher on digital skills and the future of work for companies (L’Oréal, IKEA, Banco Santander, Volvo …) and institutions such as the University of Cantabria, TEDxSevilla, Universidad del Pacfico ( Peru), IED, ESADE, IncubaTour (Mexico), ExpocapitalHumano (Chile), Saln Mi Empresa, Barcelona Activa …

In addition, we will have HR experts, business leaders, CEOs of large multinationals, emerging talents … Diego Martnez (HPE), Marije Scholma (Nationale-Nederlanden), Marta Fuentes (Santaluca) and Andrs Ortega ( Experian), journalist Teresa Viejo, Pilar Rojas (Repsol), Elisabeth Guitart (Merck) or Enrique Snchez (The Adecco Group). All will be responsible for conveying the essence of the congress, through their experiences, knowledge and experiences as people of great importance in the business world.

The HR Innovation Summit, more exclusive than ever

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with current health measures and protocols, participation in the event this year will be limited to a maximum capacity of 300 participants in person, which makes this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit a very exclusive congress. Additionally, the day will be streamed worldwide so that no one anywhere in the world misses a single detail of the most anticipated and disruptive event in business and HR.

A congress that counts, for another year, with EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, CignayPersonio participate as Gold Sponsors and Nationale-NederlandenySodex only acts as Silver Sponsors. BMW Madrides is the official vehicle of an event that also benefits from the collaboration of companies such as Vertis, Selecta, FrutalityoBarn de Salamanca, among others. yEvtellin event is the official technology provider.

