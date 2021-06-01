Neither disease nor accident kills anyone here, one dies every 11 minutes, the Syrian civil war has killed nearly 500,000 people in the last decade: – Whidbey Daily News

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports that on March 15, 2011, a decade-long civil war in Syria after the Syrian Revolution killed nearly 500,000 people.

Indeed, after the Syrian revolution on March 15, 2011, Syria has been going through a decade-long civil war. The civil war killed about 500,000 people. This information was provided by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

In 2011, widespread protests against the Arab Spring began in Syria. After this, discontent against the Syrian government grew and protests escalated into armed conflict. This violent conflict has devastated many Syrian cities and forced millions to be displaced. If we look at the number of deaths, one person is dying every 11 minutes.

The SOHRA said in a statement that 494,438 people have been killed since the revolution began on May 30, 2021. At least 159,774 of them are Syrian citizens, of whom 119,591 are men and 25,048 children and 15,135 women. On the other hand, Syrian fighters from rebel and Islamist groups and many other groups were killed in this armed conflict.

Under current President Bashar al-Assad, 91,031 members of the security forces have been killed. A total of 66,995 members of the National Defense Force (NDF) fighters and loyalists of the Syrian regime and 12,926 members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Kurdish units were also killed.

