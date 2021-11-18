Neither visionary nor saint: Gaudí, the architect of eternal images

The 10 June 1926, fifteen days before comply 74 years and three after being run over by a tram, Antoni Gaudí (Tarragona, 1852 – Barcelona, ​​1926) was buried amid the clamor of thousands of Barcelona people who they accompanied the hearse to the Sagrada Familia, their last work. The massive farewell, in which the vendors of La Rambla were not lacking throwing flowers, is far from the image of a lonely, elusive, misunderstood and distant person with which he associates Gaudí. A few weeks later a book was published with the obituaries written those days. And in that first monograph he was described as a mystic, saint, visionary and even “architect of God”, for having dedicated the last fifteen years of his life to build the expiatory temple where he was buried. Some adjectives that have been repeated until today creating a mythical and mystical character that has ended up imposing on the complex architect who was actually Gaudí, creator, yes, of a unique work.

Juan José Lahuerta , one of the greatest specialists in the architect, director since 2016 of the Gaudí chair of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia , has been fighting for years to recover the artist from the clichés that have enveloped him and to end the simplistic image of a genius to whom everything has been given, without anything or anyone influencing him. Lahuerta is the curator of the exhibition Gaudí, which opens its doors this Friday at the National Museum of Art of Catalonia (MNAC) in Barcelona with the idea of ​​“showing the other side of Gaudí and stripping it of the image of a tourist, commercial and digestible icon that it has become ”. The exhibition, which brings together 650 architectural objects, design and furniture, works of art, documents and photographs, has loans of 66 centers and will be open until March 2022. Then he will travel, reduced, to the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, the city where the architect already exhibited his works in 1910.

Gaudí’s hall for La Pedrera disassembled in the sixties and that can be seen for the first time in the MNAC exhibition. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI (EL PAÍS)

“Gaudí was not an isolated genius, unknown and out of his time that much of the bibliography has suggested. It shows that the upper bourgeoisie and the church did not stop commissioning works and that the construction of their buildings was followed with passion in the press and thousands of postcards spread them as the image of Barcelona in growth. Gaudí was a popular and complex person, who captured like no one else the needs of the society in which he lived, at a time of radical change ”, Lahuerta defends.

For the expert“ the superiority of his buildings comes from their ability to create the strongest images, something that has made them last over time ”. His works have become one of the most powerful images of Barcelona capable of dragging, pandemic apart, millions of people every year, generating huge profits and their managers and owners.

The exhibition shows how Gaudí was not an enlightened man with infused science, but an architect trained at the Escola d’Arquitectura de Barcelona that ended in 1852 willing to meet the demands of a city under construction. It was a new Barcelona with great imbalances in which the bourgeoisie will compete to show its wealth, while the violent episodes resulting from the class struggle occurred, such as the bomb that exploded in the Lyceum killing 20 people in 1893 or the hundred dead and 74 religious buildings burned during the Tragic Week of 1909.

Tapestry made by Gaudí and Jujol for the Floral Games of 1907, which had not been seen since that year. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI (EL PAÍS)

“Gaudí was not only the son of a coppersmith from Reus or Riudoms, that does not matter, but an intellectual He was educated at a university where he had books and catalogs with the latest trends and the works of architects and designers available to him: Adolphe-Victor Geoffroy-Dechaume, Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, Thomas Jeckyll, Hector Guimard or William Morris ”, points out Lahuerta.

The exhibition shows his first works carried out under the orders of architects such as Josep Fontseré in the Ciutadella park; by F. de Paula del Villa, in Montserrat; his first work for the Mataró Obrera Mataronense cooperative, and the urban furniture objects that he created, such as advertising stands, press kiosks, street lamps, shops or commercial showcases, “necessary for the growing city,” explains Lahuerta.

It is also appreciated how from the first important architectural commissions (the Casa Vicens or the Güell de Pedralbes pavilions, in which he already shows his capacity in the use of new materials and techniques) he passed to the projects carried out for his great patron Eusebi Güell (Palau Güell, Parc Güell and the crypt of Colonia Güell), with whom Gaudí gave free rein to his creativity.

Dressing table for Palau Güell made by Antoni Gaudí, between 1886 and 1889, still in the hands of the Güell family. MARTA MÉRIDA

From 1900 the facades of the new Barcelona became the showcase for the bourgeoisie to show its power. And the architects found the freedom to design “paintings of an exhibition independent of each other”, explains Lahuerta. Gaudí built three of these houses, their facades and the interior furnishings: Casa Calvet (the only one that continues to be a tenement house), Casa Batlló and Casa Milà (La Pedrera).

All these works are represented in the encyclopedic exhibition that Lahuerta has mounted in 2. 500 square meters of the MNAC, with a cost, as explained by the director of the MNAC, Pepe Serra, of 940. 000 euros. “It is a sample of thesis, but with wonderful pieces to enjoy”, clarifies the curator. And a unique opportunity to see them. Like the dozen beautiful drawings created by the university student Gaudí and the two exceptional pieces of furniture made for the Palau Güell: a chaise longue and a dressing table (worthy of a Disney movie), that the Güell family conserves and never lends.

Also the gigantic wooden hall of Casa Milà, unpublished since until it was dismantled and dispersed in the sixties only the owners of home; a basalt column not used in the Colonia Güell, and the huge photographs that were used in the Paris exhibition of 1910 and that have never been seen again. For the first time since 1907 one of the three tapestries that Gaudí and Josep Maria Jujol painted is exhibited for the Floral Games of that year and which were then folded until restored.

Portrait of Antoni Gaudí, 1878 and caricature of his patron, Eusebi Güell, from 1889, which can be seen in the MNAC exhibition. Museums of Reus / MNAC

The room in which a large part of the plaster of the Sagrada Familia workshop (destroyed in a fire in the Civil War) has been installed is impressive, with which Gaudí shaped his architecture and created figures from molds of living and dead animals, plants and people. These are works that Lahuerta has put into dialogue with those of Auguste Rodin for his Puerta del infierno, carried out since 1890.

In one of these figures of the Façade of the Nativity Gaudí put a demon that gives an anarchist a Orsini bomb like the one that killed 20 bourgeois in the Lyceum, while the man prays to the Virgin not to fall into that temptation. “We must not forget that La Sagrada Familia is an expiatory temple for the violence of the class struggle that Barcelona was experiencing, another example of how involved Gaudí was with the reality that he had to live,” concludes Lahuerta.

Gaudí. National Museum of Art of Catalonia. Palau Nacional (MNAC). Montjuïc Park, Barcelona. Of the 19 from November to March 6. 14 euros. www.museunacional.cat