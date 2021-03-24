Nelia Pulido strengthens the management of Adecco Cceres

The company Adecco has confirmed the incorporation of Nelia Pulido, graduate in management and public administration from the University of Extremadura and holder of a Master in human resources management as the new director of Adecco in Cceres, she will be at within the southern regional directorate of the regions of Andalusia, Murcia and Extremadura.

Nelia joined the Adecco group two years ago, starting her professional career with the company in Madrid where she worked as head of delegation in Madrid Centro. Previously, she developed her professional career in Extremadura where she worked for 5 years as technical director of the Protected Designation of Origin Honey Villuercas-Ibores.

In its new stage, Nelia will be responsible for consolidating the group’s position in the region and improving the relationship with customers, supporting all these companies in the province of Cceres in various areas of HR, since “ happiness and Satisfied workers prefer lower turnover, higher productivity, better corporate reputation and better employer branding. ”

