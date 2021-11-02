Home/Culture/ Nelson Freire, a piano giant, affable and discreet, dies Culture Nelson Freire, a piano giant, affable and discreet, dies



Nelson Freire poses next to a piano. Mat Hennek Brazil was a prestigious international piano center during the twenties, thirties and forties of the last century. And he maintained a very deep bond with Chopin’s music. Frequented by the great Polish virtuosi of the time, such as Ignacy Jan Paderewski, Ignaz Friedman, Józef Hofmann and Arthur Rubinstein, it featured local figures such as Madga Tagliaferro, Guiomar Novaës and Jacques Klein. That bond even radiated into popular music through Tom Jobim’s songs. And it had reached our days through Nelson Freire (Boa Esperança, Minas Gerais, 1944). But it was extinguished this November 1 with his death in Rio de Janeiro. I was 237 had just turned The Brazilian pianist had dedicated his latest album, Encores , published by Decca in October 2019, to the pieces played by those piano heroes to crown their recitals. But that launch, which celebrated its 75 º birthday, was marred by an unfortunate accident in which he fractured his right arm. Nothing transpired about his state of health during the toughest months of the pandemic. And last September he canceled his participation as a member of the jury of the Warsaw Chopin Competition. However, he planned to return to the stage next March with a recital at the Philharmonie de Paris. Freire was one of the best kept secrets of the piano world, as John Ardoin maintains within his essay, from 1999, published in the box Great Pianists of the 20 th Century (Philips). An affable and discreet virtuoso, whose low fame did not match his immense artistic stature. His colleague Ivan Davis mapped his gifts as a pianist in a combination of the naturalness of Arthur Rubinstein and the imagination of Vladimir Horowitz, although he was technically much better than the former and lacked the peculiarities of the latter. “The perfect pianist”, as titled The Baltimore Sun a portrait of him, in 1992. It started in the piano, with three years, imitating his older sister, in the vertical Zimmermann of the mother. He told it in an interview published by Clavier , in 1977. The boy’s amazing talent prompted the family to move to Rio de Janeiro. The father had to change jobs, from pharmacist to banker, and from a country house they moved to a narrow apartment. Freire was a skinny and sickly boy, but also rebellious and undisciplined. “The child is a phenomenon, but he is completely crazy,” said Lucia Branco after listening to him at the age of seven, a teacher trained in Europe with Liszt’s Belgian disciple, Arthur De Greef. He recommended that his parents study with his former student Nise Obino, whose personality and lessons captivated the boy, although shortly after he took over his training as well. In the documentary Nelson Freire (2003), by director João Moreira Salles, we can see the enormous mark that both women left on the young pianist. But also the influence of Guiomar Novaës, whom he places together with his idols and with whom he shared many unforgettable evenings dedicated to Chopin. We see how excited he is listening to his old recording of Melody of ‘Orpheus and Eurydice’ , by Gluck-Sgambati , which became the fetish tip of all his concerts. A piece that is played by young pianists today, like Yuja Wang and Denis Kozhukhin, although without Freire’s poetry. With 12 years was presented to the International Piano Competition in Rio de Janeiro. Among the jury, in addition to Novaës, were such eminent pianists as Lili Kraus and Marguerite Long. He did not have many aspirations and only prepared the first round, although he became one of the twelve finalists. A scholarship from the Brazilian president allowed her to travel to Vienna, at the age of fourteen, to study with Bruno Seidlhofer, Friedrich Gulda’s teacher, and in whose class she met another of her great friends and piano references: Martha Argerich. And international awards came, such as the Dinu Lipatti medal, in London, and the first prize at the International Vianna da Motta Competition in Lisbon, in 1964. On 1967 began his recording career at Columbia. And he recorded a record with the Sonata no. 3

and various pieces by Brahms, but also piano concertos by Schumann, Grieg and the first by Tchaikovsky, with Rudolf Kempe and the Munich Philharmonic. There followed admirable records of Carnaval , by Schumann, music by his countryman Heitor Villa-Lobos and abundant Chopin, with an admirable album of the Preludes, opus 28 produced by Andrew Kazdin, in 1970, in the iconic street studio 30 of Manhattan. Nor did he shy away from virtuosic feats which he endowed with naturalness, timbral beauty and musicality. He recorded for the Berlin Sender Freies, in 1972, an astonishing version of the Symphonic Metamorphosis on themes from Strauss-Godowsky’s The Bat and filmed, six years later, an astonishingly sparkling and fluid rendition of the Hungarian Rhapsody No. 10 , by Liszt. But from then on, he became disenchanted with recording studios and barely recorded records until 2000.

In the eighties and nineties he limited his public performances and strengthened his legendary duet with the pianist Martha Argerich. They did not start their collaboration very well, in 1968, with a half-improvised recital at the Queen Elizabeth Hall from London, where they played the Sonata for two pianos and percussion , by Bartók, together with the Suite no. 2 for two pianos , by Rachmaninov. But later they came to record reference versions of both compositions. From Rachmaninov for Philips / Decca, in 1983, and from Bartók for Deutsche Grammophon, in 1993. This duo is perhaps the most perfect fusion of two pianists ever heard, and has continued to the present, as attested by the record of their recital, of 2009, at the Salzburg Film Festival (DG).

Although those were years in which Freire also unleashed his passion for film noir and jazz, the good reception of his album within the series Great Pianists of the 20 th Century allowed him to sign an exclusive contract with Decca. In 2000 he returned to the recording studio to revisit the Sonata no. 3 , by Brahms, where he showed his maturity: greater variety of articulation and color together with a more poetic and flexible phrasing. And the same could be said of his second recording of Carnaval , by Schumann, in 2002, or of the Sonata no. 2 , by Chopin, in 2004, where he achieves the immediacy of the direct. More discs dedicated to Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt and Debussy, among others, followed, although some of his recordings with orchestra also stand out, such as the two pianistic concerts by Brahms, with Riccardo Chailly and the Gewandhaus Orchestra, by 2006.

Freire maintained a close relationship with Spain, since June of 1965, when he debuted on a tour organized by Daniel Concerts, which happened by the María Guerrero Theater in Madrid, with works by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Prokófiev. He returned for the next two years and became a more or less frequent figure in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. But it was, from 2004, when he again intensified his presence on the Spanish stages, after his debut in the piano cycle of the Scherzo Foundation , the OCNE and Ibermúsica concerts, until April 2019, in which the Concert ” Emperor ”, by Beethoven, with the Galician Symphony and Dima Slobodeniouk. It was then that he confessed to the critic Luis Suñén, in the magazine Scherzo , that he felt he had lived seven different lives , coinciding with the awarding of the ICMA award to his entire recording career. It is difficult to forget his recital of 2004 at the Zaragoza Auditorium, with an astonishing version of the Preludes, opus 28 , by Chopin, which culminated with his fetish piece by Gluck-Sgambati, one of the most beautiful tips that are remembered in the Zaragoza auditorium.