neon: coronavirus vaccine Nepal: Nepal approved COVID-19 vaccine made in India – Nepal approves astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine produced by Indian Serum Institute

Kathmandu

Nepal has approved the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine made in India for Kovid-19 for emergency use. So far, 1,950 people have died from the epidemic in the country. According to a statement released by Nepal’s Department of Drug Administration, the decision to approve the vaccine was taken on Friday.

According to the statement, “conditional approval has been given in Nepal for the use of the Covishield vaccine against Kovid-19 in an emergency”. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca supplies vaccines to several middle and low-income countries other than the Indian government in partnership with the Pune-based Serum Institute of India. The Institute is the world’s largest producer of vaccines.

Nepal congratulates India

India’s External Affairs Ministry said on Friday that at the sixth meeting of the Indo-Nepalese Joint Commission, Nepal congratulated Kovishield and Kovichen on the product’s success and requested the first vaccine for Nepal. According to media reports, around 12 million vaccines are to be requested in Nepal.

Demand in many countries

Every month, 7 to 8 crore of vaccine doses are being prepared in the serum factory. It is planned to decide on the number of doses to be administered in India and abroad. The Ministry of Health has made arrangements for its transport and storage. Many countries around the world are requesting a serum vaccine from India and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). SII is also trying to deliver vaccines to Africa and South America.

