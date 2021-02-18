Nepal approves sinopharm covid 19 vaccine: Nepal approves emergency use of covid sugar vaccine after India

Kathmandu

The Nepalese government on Wednesday approved the emergency use of a Kovid-19 vaccine from Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd. in China under Sinopharm. Nepal already approved AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine on January 15. Nepal’s Department of Medicines Administration on Wednesday decided to issue a conditional authorization for the emergency use authorization of the vaccine.

This information was given in a press release issued by the administration. By providing emergency use authorization, the department is paving the way for the introduction of the Cyanoform vaccine in Nepal. China has decided to give 5 lakh doses of the vaccine, as part of a subsidy. However, Nepal received one million doses of Kovid vaccine from India during the third week of January when it was decided to purchase an additional 20 lakh of vaccine at a subsidized rate from the Serum Institute of India.

The emergency app was used for authorization

Sinopharm requested authorization for emergency use of its vaccine on January 13 from the department. Tension reigned between India and Nepal over the dispute over border areas last year. However, India has openly helped Nepal with the corona virus outbreak, which was also greeted by the country’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who adopted a very sharp tone.

Nepalese Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya also thanked India and said the two countries should think about maintaining their relationship, not anything else. He said: “We are grateful to the Indian government for administering one million doses of the Corona virus vaccine. We are confident that we will receive more doses than we ordered. We thank the Indian government and people, they are good neighbors and friends.

“ Nepal’s close cultural, historical and social relations ”

Acharya also said that India and Nepal have strong cultural, historical and social ties. The two countries share many values ​​and the two countries come from the same civilization. Previously, KP Sharma Oli tweeted and thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government for donating one million Kovid vaccine supplements to Nepal. He said India was helping Nepal at a time when she herself was waxing people in her own country. He hailed the movement as a “friendly neighbor”.