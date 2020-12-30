Nepal asks India to get Covid vaccines for 20% of citizens: Nepal befriends China again ahead of India, know what is the reason

Kathmandu

Nepal has asked India for help to acquire the Kovid-19 vaccine for 20 percent of its population. Giving this information in media reported on Wednesday, it was said that more than 1,800 people have died due to this outbreak in the Himalayan nation while more than 2.6 lakh people have been infected. According to the Kathmandu Post news, the government of Nepal has asked the government of India to purchase the Kovid-19 vaccine to deliver the vaccine to around 20 percent of its population.

The newspaper said Nepal would pay for the vaccines received from India. Oxford AstraZeneca in India and locally developed Bharat Biotech vaccines are in the final stages of Phase III trials. The newspaper quoted health ministry officials as saying, “To get the vaccine early, the government has asked the Indian government to buy vaccines for 20 percent of Nepalese.” Nepal is also trying to manufacture vaccines in other countries.

Dr Shyam Raj Upreti, coordinator of the Kovid-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee in Nepal, said: “About 15 vaccines from different countries and companies are in the third phase of testing. The government has written letters to most countries and businesses for help. According to the news, the government sent diplomatic notes to India, China, Russia, Britain and the United States last month for rapid availability of the vaccine in Nepal.

Vaccines against the corona virus in these countries have been fully prepared or are nearing completion in the third phase. India assured the Nepalese people last month that meeting their needs was one of New Delhi’s priorities once it became a vaccine against Kovid-19.