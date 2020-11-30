Nepal China defense deal: China to provide military aid to Nepal, Dragon pats Oli on the back for one-China policy

Kathmandu

During the one-day visit to Nepal by Chinese Minister of Defense Wei Fengahi, several important agreements were reached between the two countries. The Chinese defense minister assured to maintain close ties with Nepal. At the same time, China and Nepal have also reached an agreement on the supply of weapons and military training. General Wei also praised Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for his support for the One China policy.

Chinese Defense Minister meets with Premier Oli

The Chinese Defense Minister met Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern. China has pledged to help protect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Nepal. The Nepalese Defense Ministry released this information here on Monday. Meanwhile, Wei held talks with Nepalese Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa to restore military cooperation and training that was affected due to Kovid-19.

Oli’s back praised for supporting One China policy

According to a statement released by China’s Defense Ministry, Wei told Nepalese leaders that China commends Nepal for firmly adopting Chinese policy and supporting the security of national independence, sovereignty and integrity. territory of Nepal. Giving details of Wei’s visit to Nepal, China’s Foreign Ministry said the defense minister told Nepalese leaders that China will continue to have close contacts with Nepal and continue to provide assistance. for the military needs of Nepal.

How powerful is General Wei Fenghi?

Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghi is very special to President Xi Jinping. He is a key figure of the Chinese State Councilor, a member of the Communist Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission headed by President Xi Jinping. He is believed to have reached Nepal with a message from Jinping. Which can affect the politics of the region.

China endured by three Indian officials to visit Nepal

Recently, Samant Kumar Goyal, head of the Indian intelligence agency RAW, alone met Nepalese Prime Minister Oli in Kathmandu. After that, the head of the Indian army, General Manoj Mukund Narwane, arrived in Kathmandu for a three-day visit. During this time, he was also honored by the President of Nepal. Indian Foreign Minister Harshvardhan Shringla also visited Nepal a few days ago.

India acted in 1989 to buy arms from China

In 1989, when the late King Birendra of Nepal signed an agreement to buy weapons from China, then Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi imposed an economic blockade. But today there are fears that Nepal is trying to balance its dependence on India by playing the China card.