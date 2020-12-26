Nepal China News Latest: Chinese Vice Minister Yezhou arrives in Nepal amid growing political crisis in Nepal Communist Party – Minister sends dragon in hurry to celebrate Oli-Prachanda, the land of China slipping into Nepal

Strong points:

China, which followed Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s move, is seen slipping land after the latest political crisis. This is the reason why China is sending its minister in a hurry amid the Communist Party unrest in Nepal. The vice-minister of the International Department of the ruling Communist Party of China, Guo Yezhou, arrives in Nepal and it is believed he could make a final attempt to settle the dispute between Prime Minister Oli and his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

According to Nepalese media, Chinese Vice Minister Guo Yezhou visited the capital Kathmandu on Sunday. Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hao Yankee referred to the Chinese leader’s visit during a meeting with leaders of the Nepalese Communist Party. This visit by the Chinese leader received high priority within the Nepalese Communist Party which was torn to a large extent after Prime Minister Oli’s decision to dissolve parliament.

Now the Chinese Ambassador tries to help Prachanda, a shock to China’s dream in Nepal

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal meets with Prachanda

The media report said that during his visit to Nepal, the Chinese minister may meet with the leaders of the two factions of the Communist Party of Nepal. Previously, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prachanda, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal. The Chinese ambassador has put all his strength to save the Nepalese Communist Party from breaking up, but he sees no success.

After the dissolution of Parliament in Nepal, there is an atmosphere of political uncertainty and the struggle continues. In Nepal, this political crisis has also affected its neighboring countries, India and China. Nepalese political and foreign affairs experts say the problems within the Communist Party are bad news for China. Anti-Indian sentiments began to intensify after the Communist Party came to power in Nepal, but if the Communist Party weakens in Nepal, Nepalese experts hope to improve relations with India again.

PM Oli stranded after Nepalese parliament dissolves, Supreme Court questions show case notice

Nepalese experts advise India

Former Nepalese Foreign Minister and Foreign Affairs Specialist Ramesh Nath Pandey, in an interview with NBT, said it was the fourth time in Nepal that Parliament has been dissolved because Nepalese leaders failed never discussed the shortcomings or attempted to correct them. De. He said that India’s institutional memory was weak when it came to dealing with the neighboring country. India looks forward to its global role, but without good relations and without the trust of small neighbors India cannot achieve it.

The proximity of the Nepalese Communist Party to China

Nepal’s political and international affairs expert Giza Sharma Wagle says the Communist Party of Nepal and China have traditionally enjoyed close ties. Even when the Communist Party was united, China played an important role in it. China has always been in favor of party unity because it is also in China’s interest. When the Communist Party came to power, anti-Indian sentiments were also encouraged and it was a government on the Chinese side.

China trapped in Nepal, now sends vice minister