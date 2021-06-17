Nepal Chinese vaccine price: Nepal to buy 4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China

Strong points:

Nepal buys vaccine from China at two and a half times as much as India, India has sold two doses of Kovishield for 593, China charges Rs 1,483 for sinopharm, Oli considers China closer than India, now applies Chunakathmandu

Amid the growing devastation of the corona virus in Nepal, the Oli government has struck a deal to buy 4 million doses of the corona vaccine from its evergreen friend, China. The health ministry’s proposal was approved at the Nepalese cabinet meeting on Monday. Soon after, Industry, Supply and Trade Minister Rajkishwar Yadav said the Cabinet had authorized the Health Ministry to purchase 40 doses of lakh vaccine from China. Its price, logistics, transportation and other issues will be taken care of by the relevant government agencies.

Nepal-China engaged in cost concealment

According to the Kathmandu Post report, these vaccines are to be purchased in China under a nondisclosure agreement. Chinese vaccine maker Sinoform lobbied for the deal. Nepalese public procurement laws do not allow agreements such as price concealment. Therefore, he received special approval at the cabinet meeting. This means that the government of Nepal will be legally bound not to release many details, including the price, to the public.

Take special permission for a non-disclosure agreement

Dr Roshan Pokharel, chief expert at the Ministry of Health, told the Kathmandu Post that “the proposal to purchase vaccines from China was sent to the cabinet, as special permission was required to sign the agreement to non-disclosure “. the cabinet will be sent to the relevant agencies in China. Pricing and other matters will be decided accordingly. “

The cost of two doses of Chinese vaccine is Rs 1,483.

Since this deal falls under a nondisclosure agreement, no one has any idea how much Nepal will pay for these vaccines. A minister said that the discussion on the price in the cabinet was called into question under this agreement. However, he said the cost of two doses of the Chinese vaccine could be around $ 20 (1,483 Indian rupees), although he gave no basis for it.

PM Oli receives Indian vaccine

Nepal bought vaccine from India for 593 rupees

Previously, the Nepalese government had only paid once to purchase the corona vaccine. The government of Nepal donated this money in February with the Serum Institute of India to purchase 2 million doses of Covishield. In this deal, the government of Nepal paid $ 4 (Indian rupees 296) per dose. That is, the cost of his two doses is $ 8 (Indian rupees 593). In such a situation, Nepal has to pay 890 rupees more than India for the Chinese vaccine.