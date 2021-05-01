Nepal closes entry points with India: Nepalese government decides to close 22 entry points with India amid COVID-19 wave: Nepal scared by Corona ‘tsunami’ in India, closes 22 entry points

Kathmandu

The government of Nepal has decided to close 22 of its linked entry points amid the huge increase in Kovid-19 cases in India. Officials say the decision was taken after the Kovid Crisis Management Coordination Committee (CCMC) on Friday recommended that the Council of Ministers close 22 of 35 entry points between Nepal and India.

Only 13 entry points will now operate between Nepal and India. This decision was made in light of the sharp increase in Kovid-19 cases in India. There have been more than four cases of lakh infection in a single day in India, while the total death toll rose to 2.11,853 after the death of 3,523 more patients. This information was given in data released on Saturday by the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of people infected rose to 1,91,64,969 after 4.01,993 new cases of infection were reported in India according to data updated until 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. The number of undertreated patients has risen to over 32 lakhs.

To date, 3.23,187 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Nepal. 3,279 patients have died. Cases of infection do not progress as quickly. There were five thousand new cases of infection in the country on Thursday and Friday.