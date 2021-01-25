Nepal Election Commission: New Politics from Nepal: Prime Minister Oli receives huge shock from Nepal Election Commission, Prime Minister Oli receives great relief

Strong points:

The Nepalese Election Commission dealt a heavy blow to the Chairman of the Nepalese Communist Party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. In its decision, the Election Commission refused to officially recognize the two factions of the Nepalese Communist Party. The Election Commission also rejected the dismissal of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his dismissal from the party, which brought him great relief. The Commission declared that legally the two factions were one.

At a committee meeting on Sunday, the decision was made not to accept both sides’ claim to be the real party. Previously, the Prachanda and Oli factions had filed a petition and declared themselves an official party before the Commission. Meanwhile, Election Commission spokesman Rajkumar Shrestha said the move was made in view of demands from both sides.

KP Oli News: Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli kicked out of his own party! Membership of the Communist Party canceled

‘Oli is not acceptable to be removed from party membership’

The Commission said it recognized the 441 members of the Central Committee headed by KP Oli and Prachanda. He also said he recognized the Communist Party of Nepal, a solidarity party of Oli and Prachanda, both led by him. The Nepalese Election Commission said it would not accept the decision to remove Oli from Prachanda and the Madhav Kumar Nepal faction from party membership and make Madhav Kumar Nepal the new party chairman.

Following this decision of the Nepalese Election Commission, the two factions of the Nepalese Communist Party will now have to register as a new party to go to the midterm elections. Earlier, a group led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal expelled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli from party membership on Sunday. The decision was made at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the faction led by former Prime Minister Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal, The Himalayan Times reported.

Chinese supporter Prachanda had a shock

Previously, Oli had not clarified his recent decisions to the party’s high command. The faction led by Prachanda sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar on Monday. Previously, the separatist faction had removed Oli from the party post. The last political conflict in Nepal began on December 20, when Oli dissolved parliament. The latest election commission decision shocked Prachanda, a pro-China woman who wanted to remove Oli from the party.

The great relief of Prime Minister Oli of the Election Commission of Nepal