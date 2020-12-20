Nepal elections 2021: midterm elections to be held in April-May in Nepal, presidential announcement after the dissolution of parliament

Kathmandu

President Vidya Devi Bhandari also announced the dates for the midterm elections amid a sudden political clash in Nepal. After dissolving parliament on Sunday on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Bhandari announced that the elections would be held in two phases in April-May. At the same time, on Sunday, PM Oli met with the country’s chief electoral officer. At the same time, the political struggle within the Nepalese Communist Party also seems to be intensifying.

Parliament dissolved at the request of Prime Minister Oli

Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a notice, according to which President Bhandari announced the midterm elections for the first phase on April 30 and the second phase on May 10. According to the opinion, he dissolved the Parliament in accordance with article 76, sections one and seven, and article 85 of the Constitution of Nepal. Earlier, in an emergency Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Oli, it was decided to recommend to the President to dissolve the House of Representatives of Parliament.

Split into NCP

The elected House of Representatives or lower house of Parliament in 2017 has 275 members. The upper house is the National Assembly. The move came at a time when internal discord within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) reached its peak. The clash between the two factions of the party has been going on for months. While one section is headed by Oli, 68, the other faction is headed by the incumbent party chairman and former prime minister “Prachanda”.

What will the opposition do?

However, the Constitution of Nepal does not contain any provision for dissolving the House. In such a situation, other political parties can also challenge this government decision in court. The President of Nepal also endorsed this unconstitutional opinion of the Oli government. In such a situation, it is possible that the opposing parties will go to court.

Party quarrels will come