Nepal gives urgent nod to Indian vaccine Covaxin becomes third country

Nepal Approves India-Made Corona Kovaccine Vaccine for Emergency Use Nepal has become the third country in the world to approve this India Biotech vaccine.

Nepal approved the India-made corona virus vaccine for emergency use on Friday. With this, Nepal became the third country in the world to have approved this vaccine from India Biotech. Covaccine was 81% effective in end-stage trials on 26,000 people in India. India and the African country of Zimbabwe have already given their authorization for the introduction of this vaccine.

Nepal’s Department of Drug Administration issued a statement indicating that the Indian vaccine had received conditional approval for emergency use. Nepal has so far received 23 million doses of AstraZeneca from India. In this, 10 lakh doses were offered by India to Nepal. China has also pledged to deliver 8 lakh doses of Corona vaccine to Nepal.

However, China has yet to make a statement on when the corona vaccine will be administered. Nepal gave this approval at a time when their dose of corona vaccine had run out and they stopped vaccination. Nepal Health Department spokesman Jageshwar Gautam said that in January 16 lakh doses were received for the first practice of corona vaccination. Now we don’t have enough vaccines.

Gautam said vaccination will be halted until the vaccine is introduced. So far, nearly three lakh cases of the corona virus have been reported in Nepal and 3,016 people have died from the corona virus so far. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech said 40 countries have expressed interest in its corona virus vaccine. Efforts are being made to get this vaccine approved in Brazil, the Philippines and Thailand.

Recently, PM Modi had also installed the Corona vaccine from Bharat Biotech in AIIMS. Modi not only removed vaccine-related doubts by applying Covaxin, but he had done a lot of hunts with a stone. Covishield received approval after the completion of the Phase 3 trial while Covaxin was then in the Phase 3 trial. In such a situation, there was no dearth of questions about Covaxin.