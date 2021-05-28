nepal kp sharma oli: Crisis in Nepal: PM KP Oli urges political parties to form multi-party government and hold elections

Kathmandu

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday urged all political parties to form a multi-party government and hold new elections, trying to justify the president’s dissolution of the House of Representatives. A week after the dissolution of the House by President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Oli said in a televised address to the nation: “Running for office can never be a regressive act.

The president dissolved the House on the advice of Oli, who led a minority government. According to the portal ‘MyRepublica.com’, Oli called on political parties to form a multi-party government and hold elections. Oli said parliament could not ensure stability in the country even after it was reestablished by judicial intervention on February 23.

He said that although the House was re-established by the Supreme Court ruling, it has proven to be passive and the main source of instability in the country. Oli claimed he tried to prevent the dissolution of the lower house of parliament. He blamed opposition parties and the disgruntled ruling CPN-UML faction for the dissolution of parliament.

“After securing the assurance of support from the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), I made my last attempt to form an alternative government in accordance with article 76 (5),” he said. However, opposition parties playing the dirty game of politics forced the president to reject his demand for a new government.

President Bhandari on Saturday dissolved the 275-member House of Representatives for the second time in five months and announced midterm elections on November 12 and 19 on the advice of Prime Minister Oli. President Bhandari has rejected requests from Prime Minister Oli and the opposition coalition to form the government.

The Nepalese opposition coalition on Monday filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court demanding the reestablishment of the House of Representatives and the appointment of Deuba as prime minister. Others have also filed petitions against the dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Nepal: Oli lost the presidency of the Prime Minister and did not obtain a majority in Parliament

photo file