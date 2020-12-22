Nepal KP Sharma Oli: Nepal: Pushpakamal Dahal “ Prachanda ” camp removes PM KP Sharma Oli at the head of the party, Madhav Kumar obtains the command

Kathmandu

The Pushpakmal Dahal “Prachanda” faction of the Communist Party of Nepal on Tuesday dismissed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli from the post of party chairman during the Central Committee meeting. Hours earlier, Oli formed a new 1,199-member committee on Tuesday to organize the party’s general assembly in a bid to strengthen its hold over the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) in Toot’s leadership.

Nepal will be the second president

At the Central Committee meeting, the Prachanda faction nominated party leader Madhav Kumar Nepal as the second chairman unanimously. Prachanda will remain the first president of the party. Committee member Rekha Sharma said the two leaders would in turn chair party meetings. He told the Kathmandu Post that Oli was removed from his post as president for opposing the party.

Parliament dissolved at Oli’s request

Oli had surprised his rivals by recommending that the president dissolve parliament on Sunday and he also obtained the president’s approval. The move came amid a long power struggle between Oli and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”. According to the “My Republica” report, Oli took this step to obtain his majority in the Central Committee.

Oli has formed a new committee

At the same time, an additional 556 members were added to the existing central committee of 446 ruling party members in the newly formed committee. Speaking to members of the Central Committee at his camp, Oli said that even if some leaders go and leave, it will not make any difference to the party. At the meeting, he offered to hold a general assembly in Kathmandu from November 18-23 next year. Previously, the event was to be held from April 7 to 12, 2021.