nepal kp sharma oli: nepalese prime minister kp sharma oli on the border dispute with India: nepalese prime minister KP sharma oli on the border dispute with India

Kathmandu

There was a political earthquake in Nepal. Yet Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is the target of the opposition as well as his own party and committed to forming a government again after the dissolution of Parliament, is not dissuaded from opening a front with the India. At Sunday’s National Assembly meeting, Oli reiterated his promise to take possession of India’s Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh.

Interestingly, Oli was accused of accusing the government of instigating border disputes with India over allegations of government corruption, rising unemployment and failing to stop the corona virus outbreak. .

“ Previous leaders were hesitant ”

According to Ma Republika, Oli claimed that according to the Sugauli Agreement, these three areas east of the Mahakali River belong to Nepal. They said they would be withdrawn following diplomatic negotiations with India. He also said that since the India-China War in 1962, the Indian rulers of Nepal have never attempted to acquire the areas where the Indian army is stationed.

He said a lot of people got upset because his government released a new map of the country. Oli said the previous rulers were afraid to speak out about “India’s encroachment” and now their government is working to take back those areas. Let us tell you that shortly after the border dispute with India in May 2020, the Nepalese government released a new map of the country and showed the disputed areas on its part, without resolving it.

Strengthen relations with China and India

Oli also claimed that his government has worked to strengthen bilateral relations with India and China and take them to new heights. The prime minister referred to the expansion of the Aranico Expressway to improve China’s road connectivity. He was also informed that an investigation is underway to build a tunnel of connectivity with Kerung in Tibet.

Oli said there was no need to worry about the visits of senior Indian and Chinese officials who arrived in Nepal a few weeks ago. He said he wanted to improve relations with India. That is why they clearly convey their concerns to him.

