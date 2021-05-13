Nepal Mount Everest: Nepalese climber sets world record, climbs Mount Everest twice in shortest time of season – Nepalese climber sets world record for climbing Everest twice in one Record time

Kathmandu

Nepalese mountain guide Mingma Tenji Sherpa, 43, set a world record by climbing Mount Everest twice in record time. This information was given by the organizers on Thursday. A resident of Shankhuwasabha district in eastern Nepal, Sherpa first reached the summit of Everest on the evening of May 7, then reached the world’s highest mountain for the second time on the morning of May 11.

Mingma Sherpa, president of Seven Summit Treks, which organized the mountaineering, gave this information. Mingma said, “He has peaked Everest twice in just four days, which is a world record.”

Earlier in 2017, Indian mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa set a record climbing Mount Everest twice in 118 hours and 15 minutes in 2017. However, that record of a female climber still lives up to her name.