Nepal: Nepal: Oli government recommends dissolution of parliament against constitution, political unrest – Government of Nepal KP Sharma Oli recommends dissolution of house against constitution

The government of Oli recommends the dissolution of the Parliament of Nepal. Nepal’s constitution does not provide for dissolution. Cabinet sent President Bidya Devi Bhandari to Kathmandu

The political struggle in Nepal seems to be intensifying again. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who has faced protests from inside the party, decided to dissolve the current parliament in a sudden cabinet meeting on Sunday. A formal recommendation to dissolve the House was also made by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on behalf of the Cabinet.

No provision for the dissolution of Parliament in the Constitution

The great thing is that there is no provision in the Constitution of Nepal to dissolve the House. In such a situation, other political parties can also challenge this government decision in court. It remains to be seen whether the President of Nepal decides on this unconstitutional opinion of the Oli government.

Oli government was under pressure to withdraw the ordinance

In Oli’s cabinet, Energy Minister Barashman Pun said that during today’s cabinet meeting, it was decided to send a recommendation to the president to dissolve parliament. Explain that Ollie was under pressure to withdraw an ordinance relating to the Constitutional Council Act. This ordinance issued on Tuesday was also approved by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Suddenly the cabinet decided

On Sunday, when the emergency Oli cabinet meeting was called for 10 a.m., it was widely expected that he would recommend changing the ordinance. But instead, Cabinet recommended the dissolution of the House.

Oli’s party opposed cabinet decision

Oli’s own Nepalese Communist Party opposed the cabinet decision. Party spokesman Narayanji Shrestha said the move was rushed because not all ministers were present at the cabinet meeting this morning. It is against democratic standards and will overtake the nation. It cannot be implemented.