Nepal: Nepalese opposition party Government: Nepalese opposition parties prepare to form government

Kathmandu

The main Nepalese opposition, the Nepalese Congress (NC), has decided to claim the post of Prime Minister. A day earlier, the president had called on political parties to form a new government on Thursday, as the government led by KP Sharma Oli lost the vote of confidence. At the meeting of NC officials held on Tuesday, it was decided to form the next government.

The party led by Sher Bahadur Deuba enjoys the support of the Maoist Center of the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN-MC) and hopes that the deputies of the Janata Samajwadi-Nepal Party (JSPN) will also support it. President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s office said on Monday it had decided to invite parties to form a majority government under article 76 (2) of the Nepalese Constitution.

He also hoped to influence MPs from factions led by Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalnath Khanal of CPN-UML to help form the government, “The Himalayan Times” reported. According to the news, the NC has 61 members in the delegation of 271 members while the CPN-MC has 49 deputies. The party will need 26 more MPs to form a coalition government under his leadership. The 32 members of the JSP-N can play an important role in forming the government.

The 15 MPs from the JSP-N faction led by Mahant Thakur and Rajendra Mahato remained neutral in Monday’s confidence vote and have not yet decided whether they will support the NC-led coalition government. NC Deputy Secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat told reporters after Tuesday’s meeting: “The JSP-N is divided on the issue. We hope the JSP-N will support us in forming the government by Thursday’s deadline.

He said Pushpan Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, who heads the CPN-MC, assured the party that he would support the formation of the next government under the leadership of the NC. If JSP-N does not support the NC, then the party will try to get 28 deputies from the Nepal-Khanal faction of the UML to resign.

In this situation, the staff of the house will be reduced to 243 and NC and CPN-MC, as well as 15 JSP-N deputies loyal to Upendra Yadav and Baburam Bhattarai, will be able to form the government. Under Article 76, paragraph 2, if a party does not have a clear majority in the House, the President can appoint a member of the House as Prime Minister who can obtain a majority of two or more parties. of the House of Representatives.

The Kathmandu Post reported that if the House fails to form a government under Rule 76 (2) or if the Prime Minister appointed under that provision fails to secure a vote of confidence within 30 days, then the President, Article 76 (3) apply. In this case, Oli can again claim to form the government.

Oli is the leader of the largest party in the House. If Ollie is appointed under the constitution, he will need to earn a vote of confidence within 30 days of the date of appointment. The political crisis worsened in Nepal on December 20 last year when the President announced the dissolution of the House of Representatives and the election, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli. Oli made the recommendation amid the power struggle within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP).

It was reinstated by the Supreme Court in February, overturning the decision to dissolve the House.

