Nepal OLI Supreme Court: Political crisis will not end yet after Nepalese Supreme Court gives Oli shock – Nepalese Supreme Court gives PM Kp Oli a big blow knows why political crisis will not end in Nepal

Kathmandu

The Supreme Court of Nepal has ordered the reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives, which has shocked Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s plans. The Supreme Court called the decision to dissolve the lower house of parliament unconstitutional. This Supreme Court ruling seems to shock PM KP Sharma Oli’s dream, but experts say it will not end the political crisis.

According to the Nepalese newspaper Kathmandu Post, the Supreme Court ordered the Oli government to convene the House session within the next 13 days. In such a situation, a new government must first be formed because the Communist Party of Nepal has 173 deputies in the 275-member lower house and it is torn apart. One faction of the Communist Party is led by Oli, while the other is led by Kamal Dahal, a staunch opponent of Oli.

“ Oli should resign for moral reasons ”

Political analysts say that the way the new government will be formed in Nepal now, its whole principle is based on the actions taken by Prime Minister Oli. He said that Oli should step down on moral grounds and pave the way for the formation of a new government. Krishna Pokharel, professor of political science at Tribhuvan University, said: “Oli should introduce political culture by resigning for moral reasons. However, Oli is the kind of leader who won’t give up easily.

If Prime Minister Oli does not resign, he will have to face the motion of no confidence in Parliament. On the other hand, supporters of Oli have said the prime minister will not resign. Oli’s media advisor Surya Thapa said the prime minister would face Parliament. Earlier, on December 20, the day of the dissolution of Parliament, Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal signed the motion of censure of MPs. Krishna Pokharel said this proposal can be extended to Parliament or another party can bring forward the motion of no confidence.

A magical figure to form the government in Nepal 138

In Nepal, the magic number is 138 to pass the censure motion and later form a government. In all this, the Nepalese Congress can prove to be the kingmaker with 63 deputies. The Nepalese Congress can either go to Oli, which has about 80 deputies, or support the Prachanda camp. Pokharel, however, believes the Nepalese Congress is doing little to save the Oli government. Pokharel said: “It will not be easy for the Nepalese Congress to support a government that takes unconstitutional action.”

Constitutional experts say who will lead the new government is the bigger question because there is no need to bring a no-confidence motion against Oli. Bipin Adhikari, former dean of the Faculty of Law at Kathmandu University, said: “Oli became Acting Prime Minister on the day of the dissolution of Parliament and there is no need to resign for an acting Prime Minister . The president can take a decision on the formation of a new government after the start of the work of the Parliament ”. Analysts say Prachanda and the Nepalese camp are already offering the post of prime minister to Nepalese Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba. Deuba’s path to becoming Prime Minister in Nepal may be clear.

President Vidya Devi dissolved the House of Representatives on December 20

Let us tell you that Nepal was plunged into a political crisis when President Vidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House of Representatives of Parliament on December 20 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli amid the battle for supremacy in the ruling Nepalese Communist Party. He also announced the holding of new elections on April 30 and May 10. In his letter to President Bhandari, recommending the dissolution of the House, Oli had argued that he held a 64% majority in the House and that there was no possibility of forming a new government, the new one. mandate of the people of the country to ensure stability is necessary. Oli’s decision to dissolve the House of Representatives was opposed by the anti-faction of the Nepalese Communist Party led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”.

Prachanda is also the co-chair of the ruling party. At the Supreme Court, 13 written petitions were filed, including a petition from Dev Prasad Gurung, chief whip of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal for the restoration of the lower house of parliament. The constitutional bench also included Vishambhar Prasad Shrestha, Anil Kumar Sinha, Sapna Malla and Tej Bahadur KC. The bench heard the case from January 17 to February 19. Oli (69) defended his decision to dissolve the House of Representatives, saying some leaders of his party were trying to form a “parallel government”. He said he made this decision because he had this inherent power as the head of the majority government.