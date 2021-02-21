nepal pm bhattarai india visit: old nepali pm baburam bhattarai in india visit: baburam bhattarai on tour in india

Strong points:

Former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai to visit India to discuss two-day embassy stay, treatment sources in New Delhi say, will meet with officials and leaders in India

Baburam Bhattarai, former Prime Minister of Nepal and top leader of the Janata Samajbadi party, will be in India for a week. Bhattarai is due for treatment in India. However, the Kathmandu Post cited sources as saying the former prime minister was due to meet with Indian leaders and officials during the visit. Bhattarai’s visit remains a topic of discussion for some time in India’s relations with current Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The Post quoted an official as saying that prior to coming to Delhi, the former prime minister informed the Nepalese embassy in Delhi that he would stay a day or two, but there is no information on his subsequent visit. The embassy official said it is not known who Bhattarai will meet, but the main reason for the visit is his health.

“ No political reason behind the tour ”

At the same time, Party Chairman Upendra Yadav made it clear that there was no political reason behind Bhattarai’s visit. Earlier this month, party leader Mahant Thakur also came to Delhi and met with officials. However, his visit was kept confidential. According to a party leader, he came for treatment for his heart and knee. He has met officials but it is not necessary to make the information public.

Prachand also came to Delhi

The same leader told the Post: “Nepal’s top leaders know what India’s position will be on elections or rebuilding the House. Bhattarai therefore does not have much to say but he can say how much Oli harms the Constitution and the democracy of the country. Previously, former PM Pushp Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” had also come to Delhi to treat his wife Sita and stayed in Delhi overnight. During this time, he also met with Indian officials. However, what was discussed was not stated by either Dahal or his party.

India continues to come for treatment

A large number of ordinary people and politicians from Nepal also come to India for treatment. India has emerged as a major destination in the world for medical tourism, and an average of 861 foreign tourists have visited India every day for the past decade for medical reasons. According to statistics from the Ministry of Tourism, in the 11 years from 2009 to 2019 medical reasons, 6,97,453 tourists visited India in 2019 while in 2020 tourism was affected due to the ban on movement due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

