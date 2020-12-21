Nepal PM Kp Sharma Oli: Nepal: After the dissolution of Parliament, PM KP Sharma Oli made a clear call on Pushpakmal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, the country’s future of party and party

Strong points:

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, who was dissolved on Sunday, explained the reason for the country’s decision and the future of the party.

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma stunned the country on Sunday when he called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari to dissolve parliament. The president accepted Oli and also announced midterm elections. Now Oli explains to the country why he made this decision. Addressing MPs, Oli called for the Nepalese Communist Party and the future of the country. While addressing the audience, Oli also touched on the ongoing border dispute with India.

Oli, speaking to dissolved members of parliament on Monday, said he took the move with a heavy heart. He alleged that attempts were being made to disrupt the country towards prosperity and that a section of leaders was not allowing the government to function. They have therefore taken this step. Describing the decision as “undemocratic”, he said public communication is the biggest democratic step when faced with obstacles.

Oli also delivered a keynote address to the country in which he asserted that there was development on the discussion to resolve the issue of the ongoing border dispute with India. Let us tell you that the dispute between the two countries has been going on for several months over Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. Nepal had staked its claim on these areas and even published a new political map.

Previously, Oli had blamed the Pushpakamal Dahal camp without naming it for not discussing the country at party meetings. He called on MPs to raise awareness by visiting their constituencies. He said the public should be made aware of the nature of the conspiracy to stop the work of the government, which was working for the people and creating obstacles.