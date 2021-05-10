nepal pm kp sharma oli: nepal: hard blow from pm kp sharma oli, impossible to prove majority in parliament – nepalese pm kp sharma oli loses confidence vote and fails to prove his majority in parliament

Kathmandu

On Monday, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli failed to prove his majority in the lower house of parliament. Pushpakamal Dahal had to prove his majority in the lower house after withdrawing the support of the Oli government from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) led by “Prachanda”. An extraordinary session of Parliament was called Monday in Nepal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Oli failed to win the vote of confidence to prove his majority in the 275-member House. However, before the floor test, Ollie suffered a major setback when a section of MPs from his party decided not to attend the special session of Parliament on Monday.

Party leader Bhim Rawal said more than 20 lawmakers from the party’s disgruntled faction decided to boycott the session. As a result, the prime minister was no longer likely to get votes from the disgruntled faction of his own party. Earlier today, Oli had urged the party’s disgruntled faction not to make any hasty decisions.

He said: “I would like to draw the attention of all members of the House so that no one is in a hurry to make a decision. Let’s sit down together, have a chat and find a solution to any problem. Oli was elected prime minister in February 2018 with the backing of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda, but in March the Supreme Court overturned the party’s merger. Two former prime ministers, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalnath Khanal, lead the disgruntled faction within the party.