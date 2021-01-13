nepal pm oli news: Strong message from Nepalese PM KP Oli to China calling India “ friend ”, we do not approve of the intervention – Nepalese PM kp oli strong message to China India is friend and says we love freedom don’t follow directions

Strong points:

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sent a strong message to China in the face of increasing Chinese interference in Nepal’s domestic politics. Oli said that we love our freedom and do not obey the orders of others. He said Nepal is free to decide its affairs. According to experts, while the Nepalese Prime Minister sent a strong message to China, on the one hand, India’s praise has extended a hand in friendship to Indian leaders.

Oli said in an interview with an Indian TV channel that relations with India are very good. Are so good as ever. According to the Nepalese newspaper Kathmandu Post, in the political crisis, Oli, with his statement, killed two birds with one stone. First, Oli gave a message to the locals that nothing is more than the interests of Nepal, while the second message he gave to Indian leaders. A leader of the Oli faction of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal said: “This is part of a well thought out strategy to restore relations with India.”

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said – how fierce Mahabharata Dhritarashtra is

“ Nepal and India both need each other ”

Some analysts say Oli has given the message that he is with India and since he announced the election he needs support. Former Nepalese Ambassador to India Lokraj Baral said Oli sent a clear message that Nepal and India need each other. Oli’s statement came at a time when Nepal’s foreign minister and very close to Oli, Pradeep Gowli, arrives in India on January 14.

It has been officially stated that Gwali will speak to India about the Corona virus vaccine. However, it is said that Gwali will speak with Indian leaders about the latest political situation in Nepal and try to garner support. Explain that India has called the dissolution of Parliament by the Nepalese Prime Minister as an “internal matter” of Nepal. On the other hand, the Nepalese opposition Congress and Prachanda Khema Oli have called this decision unconstitutional.

Offer to resolve the ongoing dispute between India and China

Oli in his statement also offered to resolve the ongoing dispute between India and China. Oli said if we can help them we are ready. Previously, a new map of Nepal had been released during Oli’s tenure showing Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani of India. At the same time, China has occupied several kilometers of Nepalese land in Humla. Oli blamed former Prime Minister Pushp Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” for the split in the ruling Communist Party of Nepal.

