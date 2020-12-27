nepal political crisis china breaking news: nepalese prime minister overthrew china through ‘friends’ with india, now dragon faces great fear

Kathmandu

The dragon, which was criticized by Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee at the behest of Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his request, suffered a severe blow in the Himalayan country. After joining India and America, PM KP Sharma Oli dissolved parliament and made a masterstroke that China had not even imagined. Now frightened by this strong counterattack, China hastily sends four Chinese leaders to Nepal under the leadership of its vice minister.

China is believed to be making a last ditch effort to convince Prime Minister Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, leaders of the two factions of the Communist Party of Nepal, to see Nepal slip from India to the United States. According to the Nepalese newspaper Kathmandu Post, over the past month, when tensions were at their height within the Nepalese Communist Party, Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee met with the main party leaders and President Bidyadevi Bhandari. They tried to make peace on both sides.

Political crisis in Nepal: Prime Minister Oli will not meet the “Khas” of Jinping? The countdown to Chinese domination in Nepal begins

Oli’s shock shocks China

The success of the Chinese ambassador was short-lived, and a heated conflict between the two factions resumed in July. This dispute has again been resolved. Subsequently, on Sunday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s decision to dissolve the House of Representatives not only shocked the Chinese ambassador, but also his managers in Beijing. Oli, who was shocked by the violent shock, is now sending Guo Yezhou, vice minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CCP) to Kathmandu on Sunday.

Analysts say China insisted on Aricoti to bring together the CPN-UML and the Maoist Center in Nepal. China’s efforts resulted in the existence of the Nepalese Communist Party. Now, with Oli’s decision, the collapse of the Nepalese Communist Party is almost certain, in such a situation China’s concern has increased and he has put all his might to keep the two factions united.

Oli’s tone changed after Indian officials visited

In fact, after a hiatus of almost a year between tensions over the border issue, relations between India and Nepal revived in October. Head of Indian intelligence agency RAW, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane and Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Sringala visited Nepal. India extended this friendship with Nepal at a time when the US Foreign Minister and Defense Minister visited New Delhi to reduce the influence of China’s growth in the region and strengthen cooperation. strategic. With these high-level visits from India, China was energized and sent the then defense minister to visit Nepal.

After the cabinet reshuffle, now the winter session … Does PM Oli show that the Nepalese constitution is defamed?

A Nepalese Communist Party leader and member of the Standing Committee said, “Chinese officials were concerned about India’s visits for a while, but the Chinese were unaware of Prime Minister Oli’s sudden decision to dissolve Parliament “. Following this mastery of Oli, the Chinese ambassador in a hurry had several meetings with the main leaders of the NCP including Prachanda and Madhav Nepal. Not only that, he also met the President of Nepal.

China faces great fear in Nepal

Bersha Mann Pun, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal, said: “The Chinese ambassador wanted to know during the meeting whether Chinese investment would be affected in the current change of situation?” China is also building an international airport in Pokhara and further expanding the Kathmandu ring road. Analysts say China has its own security concerns regarding Nepal and that is why it wants political stability and a stable government in the country.

Dinesh Bhattarai, former ambassador to Nepal and advisor to two former prime ministers, said: “China has invested heavily in Nepal and is in competition with India, which is why its interest in Nepal continues to grow.” From now on, they will certainly have to worry about the sudden political change in Kathmandu. China hoped that certain agreements would be reached between various factions of the Nepalese Communist Party and that the unity of the party would be maintained, but Oli’s bet did not. The Chinese are unhappy about it.