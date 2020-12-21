nepal political turmoil china setback: Nepal and China plunged into political storm due to KP Sharma Oli’s decision; India watches closely – nepal falls into political turmoil kp sharma oli dissolves parliament in china india alert

Strong points:

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday recommended the dissolution of Parliament, President Bidyadevi accepted this recommendation and announced that the election to be held has shocked China due to the evolution of Kianepal developments, while that India also has an ear Gone is Kathmandu

In recent months within the ruling Communist Party in Nepal, the same has happened in the bitter battle. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday recommended the dissolution of Parliament to avoid “severe” pressure, which was accepted by President Bidyadevi Bhandari. Not only that, the dates of the general elections were also announced in the country. This changing development of Nepal has raised the ears of India and China, who are constantly striving to increase their influence in this Himalayan country.

This move by the Prime Minister of Nepal is not only opposed to the Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” camp, but also the Nepalese Congress, the country’s opposition party, is opposed to the general elections. Elections will take place in Nepal a year ahead of schedule. Oli, who came to power on a promise to end corruption and strengthen his friendship with China, was himself surrounded by allegations of corruption with Chinese society. Not only that, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal put all his strength to save the Oli government but he failed.

Nepal: Parliament dissolved at the request of PM KP Sharma Oli, Pushpakmal Dahal “ Prachanda ” camp decided to take disciplinary measures

KP Oli danced at the request of the Chinese ambassador

Not only that, Oli has been severely accused of following the signals of Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee. According to the New York Times report, this political turmoil is unfolding in Nepal at a time when tensions between China and India are escalating. Not only that, India and China are doing their best to bring their preferred government to Nepal. Under Oli’s leadership, Nepal has taken one after the other anti-India measures at the request of the Chinese Ambassador.

To improve relations with Nepal, the head of the Indian intelligence agency RAW and the Indian foreign minister met with Nepalese leaders. Soon after, the Chinese defense minister also reached Nepal. China has benefited greatly from Nepal under Oli’s leadership but the new political storm seems to shock the dragon. During his tenure, Oli was also unable to keep his election promises.

China makes blank promise to Nepal, also ‘looted’ in Corona

China had promised to connect Nepal by rail, even after so many years this promise was not kept. Government health minister Oli has been accused of bribery by procuring materials sought in China to prevent the corona virus. Political activists claim that equipment purchased in China was charged more than the market rate. The Nepal Anti-Corruption Society is investigating this issue.

Nepal to hold midterm elections in April-May, president announces after parliament dissolves

The Chinese president was shocked by the fall of Oli?

The Chinese president visited Kathmandu last year to bring Nepal to his court. The Oli government also held a training camp with the Chinese Communist Party to show its friendship with China. Together they announced the height of Mount Everest. On the other hand, experts say that Oli was not an acceptable prime minister for India. He says Nepal’s next prime minister might be more pro-India than Oli.

Nepalese President dissolves parliament and will hold midterm elections

That the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, surprise his rivals, recommend the dissolution of Parliament on Sunday and also obtained the approval of the president. The president announced the holding of general midterm elections in April-May in the country. The controversial decision comes amid a long power struggle between Oli and former Prime Minister Pushp Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”. President Vidya Devi Bhandari dissolved parliament on Sunday on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli and announced midterm general elections to be held in April-May.

Dissenters from the ruling opposition party and the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) called the move “unconstitutional and autocratic.” Earlier, a senior member of the NCP standing committee said that during the emergency cabinet meeting chaired by Oli, it was decided to recommend to the president to dissolve the House of Representatives of Parliament. According to a notice published by Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Bhandari announced the holding of midterm elections for the first phase on April 30 and the second phase on May 10. The elected House of Representatives or lower house of Parliament in 2017 has 275 members. The upper house is the National Assembly. The opposition camp plans to challenge Oli’s decision in court.

Conflicts within the Nepalese Communist Party were at their peak

This milestone came at a time when internal discord within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) reached its peak. The clash between the two factions of the party has been going on for months. While one section is headed by Oli, 68, the other faction is headed by the incumbent party chairman and former prime minister “Prachanda”. Seven ministers in his cabinet resigned in protest, expressing their displeasure at Oli’s decision to dissolve parliament. All seven are from the Prachanda faction. The main opposition party in parliament, the Nepalese Congress (NC), said Oli’s recommendation to dissolve parliament was contrary to the provisions and spirit of the constitution and that the party would oppose the move. .

In a statement issued by party spokesman Biswa Prakash Sharma, NC said: “It is wrong to push the country towards instability due to the conflict within the party amid the Kovid-19 epidemic. ” The NC qualified the decision as unconstitutional and appealed to President Bhandari to reject it and fulfill his role of protector of the Constitution. Ruling NCP spokesman Narayanji Shrestha described Oli’s decision as “undemocratic, unconstitutional and autocratic.” At the NCP Standing Committee meeting, Oli’s decision was described as “unconstitutional, undemocratic and based on his personal will” and recommended disciplinary action against the prime minister. Constitutional experts, for their part, have called the decision to dissolve Parliament unconstitutional.

Fall of Prime Minister Oli’s government in Nepal shocks China