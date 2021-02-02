Nepal praises India for delivering coronavirus vaccine to Nepal: Nepal admires India for helping with coronavirus vaccine: corona virus vaccine

Strong points:

Nepalese Ambassador to India praises vaccine distribution to India, good friend told, neighboring India gave 1 million doses of vaccine to Kathmandu

Tension reigned between India and Nepal over the dispute over border areas last year. However, India has openly helped Nepal with the corona virus outbreak, which was also greeted by the country’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who adopted a very sharp tone. Now Nepal’s Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya has also thanked India and said the two countries should think about maintaining their relationship, not anything else.

They say, “We are grateful to the Indian government for administering 1 million doses of the Corona virus vaccine. We are confident that we will receive more doses than we ordered. We thank the Indian government and people, they are good neighbors and friends ”. Acharya also said that India and Nepal have strong cultural, historical and social ties. The two countries share many values ​​and the two countries come from the same civilization.

Oli also praised

Previously, KP Sharma Oli tweeted and thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government for donating one million Kovid vaccine supplements to Nepal. He said India was helping Nepal at a time when she herself was waxing people in her own country. He hailed the movement as a “friendly neighbor”.

Demand in many countries

India has so far supplied COVID-19 vaccines to other countries, including Algeria, South Africa, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Brazil and Nepal. It is known that two vaccines against the Corona virus were manufactured in India. There is a constant demand for the supply of these vaccines from many countries around the world. The Korana vaccination campaign is also continuing at a rapid pace in India.