Nepal ram mandir: Nepalese government allocated 20 billion rupees to Ram temple amid political crisis – Nepalese government allocated funds in budget for construction of Ram temple

Kathmandu

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Nepal, out of a budget of Rs 1647.67 billion proposed by the government there, Rs 35 crore has been allocated for the repair of the city’s famous Pashupatinath temple and the construction of the temple. from Lord Ram to Ayodhyapuri. Finance Minister Bishnu Paudyal also announced the one-month visa fee exemption for tourists visiting Nepal in an effort to promote tourism severely affected by Kovid-19.

The Ministry of Finance has allocated 20 billion rupees for the construction of infrastructure for four international airports and other national airports.

Paudyal allocated Rs 35 crore for the repair of the Pashupatinath temple, which is included in the list of UNESCO heritage sites, as well as a budgetary allowance for the construction of a temple of Lord Ram at Ayodhyapuri in the district from Chitwan.

However, the amount allocated for the Ram Temple was not disclosed. The budget of 1647.67 billion rupees was announced in Nepal at a time when the country is going through a political crisis.

It should be noted that on May 22 Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the country’s 275 members of the House of Representatives for the second time in five months and, on the advice of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, announced elections. mid-term on November 12 and 19. has been. Oli heads the minority government in Nepal.

On May 28, Prime Minister Oli urged all political parties to form a multi-party government and hold new elections, trying to justify the president’s dissolution of the House of Representatives. “Taking part in an election can never be a regressive act,” Oli said in a televised address to the nation a week after the president dissolved the house.