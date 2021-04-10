Nepal requests more doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India: Nepal requests vaccine against corona virus from India

Strong points:

Nepal requests more Corona vaccine from India

Embarrassed by the border problem with India, Nepal is now advocating for the Corona vaccine. Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gowali spoke by phone with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Friday to discuss the vaccine shortage in Nepal. During this conversation, the Nepalese foreign minister called for an easy supply of the vaccine.

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said that during a phone conversation with Jaishankar, Gwali discussed cooperation in dealing with the corona virus outbreak. During the talks, the two sides exchanged views on stepping up efforts to deal with the Kovid-19 outbreak.

Nepal thanks India for vaccine

Nepalese Foreign Minister Giwali thanked the Indian government for its cooperation in managing the Kovid-19 pandemic and for administering one million doses of Kovishield vaccine. Please say that Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli also thanked PM Modi for the vaccine he received from India. India had given these vaccines to Nepal in two shipments.

Indian army gave 1 lakh of vaccine to Nepalese army

The Indian army handed over 1 lakh of doses of Corona vaccine to the Nepalese army on March 28 last month. The vaccine was donated to the Nepalese Army of India as part of the Friendship Campaign for Vaccines. The relations between the Indian army and Nepal have always been good and in the past the head of the Indian army has also been honored in Nepal.

China also gave 8 lakh doses of Kovid vaccine to Nepal

The 800,000 doses donated by China arrived in Kathmandu on Monday, a day after the Nepalese army received 100,000 doses of the Kovid vaccine from its Indian counterparts as a sign of goodwill. Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yankee handed over the vaccine shipment to Nepal’s Minister of Health Hridayesh Tripathi during a ceremony at Tribhuvan International Airport.