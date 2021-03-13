Nepal Uranium smuggling: Unprocessed uranium into Nepal likely smuggled from India years ago: Four arrested in case of smuggling unrefined uranium 238 into Nepal

Strong points:

The claim of people who came from India 20 years ago due to the discovery of two and a half kilograms of unrefined uranium in the capital of Kathmandu, Nepal.

Two and a half kilograms of unrefined uranium smuggled into Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, were stirred. Questions arise as to why uranium was imported when there is not a single atomic plant in Nepal. On the other hand, it is also suspected that the smuggling of this radioactive substance may have been smuggled from India. However, it is not possible to smuggle into any kind of nuclear power plant in India with extreme security. Police arrested four people in this whole affair.

Arrested for smuggling uranium for the first time

Based on confidential information, a raid was carried out on a house in the Buddhist area of ​​Kathmandu and 2.5 kg of uranium 238 were found in four people, police said. He said it was probably the first time that arrests had been made in connection with the uranium smuggling. Among those arrested, two are 20 years old and two 40 years old. A case was registered against them under the Explosive Substances Act.

Not a single nuclear power plant in Nepal, so why the smuggling?

There is no technology center or agency in Nepal where this metal can be used. In such a situation, the intention to smuggle this deadly radioactive substance is called into question. Even if there had been a nuclear power plant, the government would have bought it for its institutions through the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Uses to make atomic bombs and to generate electricity

Uranium-238 is a naturally occurring metal. It can be used in power generation and nuclear weapons after refining. Uranium 235 contains only 0.07% of the naturally obtained uranium. The rest is 99.284% uranium-238. However, ordinary people do not have the technology to install nuclear bombs or reactors on their own.

20 years ago, claims to be brought from India

Officials said the first information was that some people were trying to blacken uranium. He said the investigation was done after that. According to the “Kathmandu Post” news, one of those arrested claimed that his father-in-law brought the equipment from India 20 years ago, where he worked in a uranium mine. Police are investigating his claim.