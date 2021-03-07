Nepalese Communist Party: KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal will no longer use the name of the Nepalese Communist Party in the future, Says Supreme Court of Nepal: Supreme Court of Nepal hands over name of Nepalese Communist Party to Rishiram Katyal

Strong points:

The Supreme Court of Nepal also wrested the name of the party from Oli and Prachanda, overturned the merger. The Court awarded the title of Communist Party of Nepal to Rishiram Katyal, said that there could not be two parties with one name. The Communist Party of Nepal was already registered in Nepal Oli-Prachanda will have to re-apply for merger

The Supreme Court also wrested the name of their party from the hands of Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his big rival Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda. The Supreme Court of Nepal handed the title to the Communist Party of Nepal, declaring the name as its true heir, Rishiram Katyal. In fact, in 2018, Oli and Prachanda merged their respective parties and registered with the Nepal Election Commission of Nepal on behalf of the Communist Party of Nepal. While at that time, Rishiram Katyal had already registered a party of this name in Nepal.

NCP was already registered in Nepal

Katyal filed a writ in the Supreme Court in 2018 challenging the faction’s merger of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) and the Maoist Center. He said Nepal’s electoral law did not approve of the existence of two parties with the same name. KP Sharma Oli was the leader of the Nepalese Communist Party (UML) in Nepal before 2018, while Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda was the head of the Maoist Center of the Nepalese Communist Party.

Three years ago there was an occupation of power

Judge Kumar Regmi and Bom Kumar Shrestha, while delivering a verdict on the nearly three-year case on Sunday, said that when a party with the same name is already registered, no new party can be registered under that name. . After the court verdict, Katyal’s lawyer Dandapani Podel congratulated himself on his victory. In the 2017 elections in Nepal, the UML won 121 seats and the Maoist Center 53 seats.

The request will have to be redone for the merger

The Supreme Court of Nepal has ruled that the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) have now returned to the early stages of merger. If they have to merge their own parties again, they will have to file a new application with the electoral commission under the Law on Political Parties. This decision simply means that the parties of Oli and Prachanda have once again split up in Nepal.

Will the two parties be together again?

It is said that today’s Supreme Court ruling will have a profound impact on Nepal’s politics. In 2018, the friendship between Oli and Prachanda was very strong. This is the reason why the two leaders tried to gather power by merging their respective parties. Now, the two leaders are currently opposed. There is very little chance that both parties will request a new merger.