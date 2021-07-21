Nepalese Communist Party: Pushpa Kamal Dahal returns to power in Nepal with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba

Kathmandu

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s party, which played a key role in removing KP Sharma Oli from power in Nepal, joined the Deuba government. After joining the vote of confidence on Sunday, Prachanda is working hard to secure a place for his party leaders in the Nepalese cabinet. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and former Prime Minister Prachanda on Wednesday discussed the common minimum program for the government’s last year-and-a-half term.

Talks between the two leaders on the enlargement of the cabinet!

The Himalayan Times reported in its news that Prachanda, chairman of the Maoist Communist Party of Nepal-Center (CPN-MC), met with Prime Minister Deuba. The meeting is also expected to discuss including more members of the Nepalese Congress and the CPN-Maoist Center in the cabinet expansion to be held in the coming days.

All parties opposed to Oli with Deuba Sarkar

The newspaper quoted Dahal’s personal assistant Vishnu Sapkota as saying that the two top leaders agreed to work out a common minimum program for the five-party alliance. According to reports, Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal (JSP-N) partner in the alliance will also join the government. Dahal and Janata Samajwadi, co-chair of the Nepal-Nepal Party, Upendra Yadav, also met with the head of the CPN-UML, Madhav Kumar Nepal. The leaders of the Madhav Kumar Nepal faction of UML, CPN-MC and JSP-N voted in favor of Deuba.

The standoff between the parties for the cabinet position

According to the Kathmandu Post, Deuba, 75, president of the Nepalese Congress and prime minister, wants all coalition constituents to be represented in his government. Nepalese Congress Secretary General Purna Bahadur Khadka told the publication that discussions are underway with all parties that have supported us. However, all parties have their own challenges and the Nepalese Congress in Deuba is no exception.

War broke out in the Nepalese Congress itself over the post of Deputy Prime Minister

There are reports that the rival faction of the party led by Ram Chandra Paudel has requested at least one post of deputy prime minister. Party Secretary General Shashank Koirala, Former Vice President Prakash Man Singh and Senior Leader Sujata Koirala have been appointed to the post. A Nepalese Congress leader and a close associate of Deuba said on condition of anonymity that Deuba made it clear that the post of Deputy Prime Minister was not possible and that the Poudel faction would only get two positions in the cabinet. An important reason for the delay in forming the cabinet is the struggle within the Nepalese Congress.

Political appointments made in the Oli government will be quashed

He added that Deuba had also secured a place in the cabinet to another faction led by the party’s former secretary general, Krishna Prasad Sitaula. According to the Nepalese constitution, the cabinet can have a maximum of 25 ministers. According to reports, an agreement has also been reached between Deuba and Dahal to cancel all political appointments made by the former KP Sharma Oli government. He said the government has already overturned the latest Oli government decision to appoint ambassadors in some countries.

Deuba became Prime Minister of Nepal on July 12

Deuba became Prime Minister for the fifth time on July 12 with the intervention of the Supreme Court, after which Parliament was re-established with the support of 165 members in the 275-member chamber. Prior to that, Deuba was Prime Minister from 1995 to 1997, 2001 to 2002, 2004 to 2005 and 2017 to 2018. Deuba will remain in this post for a year and a half, as the term of the current Parliament is only one year away. and half.