Nepalese congress to legally challenge decision to dissolve Nepalese parliament

Nepalese President Vidya Devi Bhandari and PM KP Sharma Oli to increase the difficulty

The Nepalese Congress, the opposition party in Nepal, said on Saturday it would use political and legal action against President Vidya Devi Bhandari’s decision to dissolve parliament. The opposition also accused President Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of abusing the constitution for profit. Previously, President Bhandari announced the midterm elections in the country on November 12 and 19, as well as the dissolution of the 275 members of the House of Representatives of Parliament.

He said Prime Minister Oli and opposition alliance candidate Sher Bahadur Deuba are unable to form the government. Prior to this announcement by Bhandari, Oli had recommended the dissolution of the House of Representatives after an emergency cabinet meeting at midnight. The National Congress (NC) expressed deep concern over the decision to dissolve parliament, claiming that President Bhandari and Prime Minister Oli had acted unconstitutionally, according to the Myripublica.com news site.

Oli had announced on May 10, after taking over the post of Prime Minister, that he did not want to win a vote of confidence in Parliament. President Bhandari then invited other leaders to form the government using Article 76 (5) of the Constitution. For this, he gave a time of 24 hours. After that, CN chairman Deuba submitted a letter supporting 149 MPs and claimed the post of prime minister.

NC said in a statement: “Despite this, President Bhandari helped Oli remain prime minister, rejecting Deuba’s request to form the government.” This step is not only unconstitutional and undemocratic, but it is also immoral ”. Deuba urged all political parties to unite against the president’s decision, that all democratic forces should come together and take political and legal action to protect the constitution and democracy.

Meanwhile, leaders of the CPN-Maoist Center, the Madhav Nepal faction of the ruling CPN-UML and the Janta Samajwadi Party-Upendra Yadav faction of Nepal, along with the leaders of the Nepalese Congress, met in Parliament on Saturday to discuss of strategy. summer. The ruling CPN-UML party also convened a meeting of its standing committee on Saturday during which several important issues are expected to be discussed outside of the midterm elections. The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s residence.

