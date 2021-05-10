Nepalese government: next action in Nepal after Prime Minister Oli loses confidence: Oli failed to win majority in Nepal

Kathmandu

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was unable to prove his majority in the country’s lower house of parliament. After that, the prime minister’s chair left with his own hand. On the other hand, the process and process of forming a government has also started. Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari called on all parties to demand the formation of a majority government. Earlier, opposition parties called on the president to start the process of forming the new government.

Opposition parties appeal to the president

Ollie suffered a major setback due to not getting the 136 votes needed for a majority in Parliament. He also held a cabinet meeting later. On the other hand, a section of the opposition parties – the Nepalese Congress, the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) and the Janata Samaj Party called on President Bhandari to start the process of forming a new government. He called on Bhandari to implement Article 76 (2) which empowers the president to appoint a prime minister if he does not get a clear majority.

Will PM come back again?

Meanwhile, the PM is a member who can garner support from two or more parties. He was informed by Rashtrapati Bhavan that Bhandari asked party leaders to come forward and give the name of the candidate for prime minister before 9 p.m. Thursday. However, according to media reports, Ollie’s opposition also does not have enough voice. In such a situation, it is possible that due to the fact that he is the leader of the larger party, Oli will be appointed Prime Minister again.

Oli did not get any votes

Previously, when voting in the extraordinary session of Parliament, Olli received only 93 votes when he needed at least 136 votes. There were 124 votes against the vote of confidence. 15 deputies remained neutral while 35 deputies were absent from the vote. With this, according to Article 100 (3), Oli himself was removed from his duties as PM.

The party did not support

Ollie suffered a major setback even before the floor test when a section of his party’s MPs decided not to attend the special session of parliament on Monday. Party leader Bhim Rawal said more than 20 lawmakers from the party’s disgruntled faction decided to boycott the session. After that, Oli was no longer likely to get votes from the disgruntled faction of his own party.

Oli did not obtain the majority, the opposition in the lead