Nepalese parliament dissolves: Political crisis in Nepal: shock to Kp sharma oli

Strong points:

The President of Nepal announces midterm elections by dissolving Parliament. Nepal will hold midterm elections on November 12-19, KP Sharma Oli once again expressed reluctance to conduct a ground test. Kathmandu

President Vidya Devi Bhandari has made an important decision amid the current political crisis in Nepal. President Vidya Devi Bhandari dissolved Nepal’s parliament and announced new dates for the midterm elections. According to the new announcement, there will be parliamentary elections in Nepal on November 12-19 for the lower house. According to information received by the office of the president, the president rejected the applications of Sher Bahadur Deuba and KP Sharma Oli for the post of prime minister.

A meeting was held on Friday for the new government

Nepal’s opposition parties met on Friday to remove Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli from office and decide on new strategies to resolve the current political crisis. Ollie has expressed reluctance to submit once again to a power test to prove his government majority in Parliament.

Oli had to prove his majority in 30 days

A day earlier, the President of Nepal Vidya Devi Bhandari had called on the country’s political parties to demand the formation of a new government. On the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, the president set Friday evening at 5 p.m. as the deadline for political parties to form the new government. According to a press release from the president’s office on Thursday, the government has decided to pave the way for the formation of a new government. Oli had to prove his majority within 30 days to remain prime minister.