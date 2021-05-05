Nepalese Parliament: Nepalese government KP Sharma Oli loses majority after withdrawal of support for Prachanda party: Oli government in minority in Nepalese parliament, Pushp Kamal Dahal party withdraws support

Kathmandu

Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s party has finally officially withdrawn its support for the Oli government in Nepal. After that, the government headed by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli became a minority in the House of Representatives of the Nepalese Parliament. It is possible that Prime Minister Oli will resign before the vote of no confidence of the opposition parties.

Letter of withdrawal of support submitted to Parliament’s secretariat

The main leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) led by Prachanda, Ganesh Shah, while giving information about his decision to withdraw support from the Oli government, said his party also submitted a letter to the Secretariat of Parliament. Dev Gurung, chief whip of the Prachanda Maoist Center in the lower house of the Nepalese Parliament, handed the letter to officials at the Secretariat of Parliament.

Accused of undermining the sovereignty of the country

Dev Gurung said his party decided to withdraw its support for the Oli government because the government violated the constitution. He alleged that the recent activities of the Oli government posed a threat to democratic processes and national sovereignty. The Oli government now has a majority in parliament after the support was withdrawn.

Oli wants 15 deputies for the majority

In fact, just two days ago, Prime Minister Oli announced that he would prove his confidence in Parliament on May 10. There are a total of 275 members in the lower house of the Nepalese Parliament, the House of Representatives. In which the Maoist center of Prachanda has 49 deputies. In addition, Olli’s ruling CPN-UML has 121 deputies. In such a situation, Oli needs 15 more MPs to save his government.