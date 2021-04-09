Nepalese Parliament: The Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, terminates the membership of four of his ministers in Parliament: the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, terminates the membership of four ministers of the Prachanda faction

these leaders can remain ministers for the next 6 months, the deputy will have to meet later

The composition of Parliament was withdrawn from the four ministers in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s cabinet on Thursday. Minister Pushp Kamal Dahal, who lost his status as a Member of Parliament, is a member of the Maoist Center Party of the CPN in Prachanda. It is said that the composition of Parliament was withdrawn on the recommendation of his party of Energy Minister Topan Bahadur Rayamazhi, Industry Minister Lekhraj Bhatta, Urban Development Minister Prabhu Shah and Labor Minister Gaurishankar Chaudhary.

In the Nepalese Parliament House of Representatives on Thursday, House Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota said that after the decision of the NCP’s Maoist Center, the four ministers were relieved of their parliamentary status. In fact, a month ago the Nepalese Supreme Court overturned the merger of CPN Maoist in Prachanda and CPN UML in Oli.

Leaving his party, Oli’s party took place

After that, these two parts were legally separated. But Rayamazhi, Bhatta, Shah and Chaudhary did not return to their party even after the reorganization of the CPN Maoist Center this year. Instead, he joined Ollie’s CPN UML. After that this action was taken on the deferred law and on the recommendation of Prachanda’s party.

Now you have to become an MP again to become a minister

According to Nepalese law, the four ministers can remain ministers in Oli’s cabinet for the next six months, but will have to return to deputies to stay longer as ministers.