Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has betrayed his own people by recommending the midterm election and not only the Communist Party but also the Nepalese people can join Oli’s policy as a student activist until ‘he becomes Prime Minister of Kathmandu.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who came to power in opposition to India, shocked his own party leaders by recommending a midterm election in the country. With the connivance of Prime Minister Oli and President Bidya Devi Bhandari, not only the leader of the ruling Communist Party, but also the people of Nepal are able to do so. KP Sharma Oli, a top Communist leader who entered politics as a student activist as a teenager, has had a remarkable journey to become Prime Minister of Nepal.

There was hope for political stability in Nepal when Oli took power for the second time in 2018, after the left-wing coalition won parliamentary elections. He surprised everyone by recommending that the president dissolve parliament on Sunday after a long power struggle within the Communist Party of Nepal. Oli entered politics as a teenager and spent 14 years in prison for opposing the monarchy. He became Prime Minister of Nepal for the second time in 2018 as a joint candidate of the Left Alliance.

Nepal, China shocked by political storm over KP Sharma Oli decision, India’s eyes are on

Nepal-India relations become strained

Oli, 68, known for his pro-China stance, previously served as the country’s prime minister from October 11, 2015 until August 3, 2016. Meanwhile, relations between Nepal and India have become strained. During his first term, Oli publicly condemned India for its alleged interference in Nepal’s internal affairs and accused it of destabilizing its government. However, he pledged to form a partnership with India to lead the country on a path to economic prosperity before taking office for a second term.

In 2015, when Nepal’s new constitution was adopted and split into seven states, Madhesi ethnic groups, mostly of Indian descent, opposed it for months. Indo-Nepalese relations had become strained on this issue. During Oli’s second term, internal conflicts within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) reached their peak. The clash between the two factions of the party has been going on for months. While one section is led by Oli, 68, the other faction is led by the incumbent party chairman and former prime minister Pushp Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”.

Rivals accused of destabilizing the government

Oli accused his party rivals of conspiring to destabilize his government. Born on February 22, 1952 in the eastern district of Terathum in Nepal, Oli is the eldest of Mohan Prasad and Madhumaya Oli. He was raised by his grandmother after his mother died of smallpox. He had left his studies in the ninth grade and entered politics. However, he then made an intermediary in the art of prison. His wife Rachna Shakya is also a communist activist and the two met during party activities.

Nepal: Parliament dissolved at the request of PM KP Sharma Oli, Pushpakmal Dahal “ Prachanda ” camp decided to take disciplinary measures

Oli began his political career as a student activist in 1966 by joining the struggle against the autocratic panchayat system under the direct rule of the king. He joined the Communist Party of Nepal in February 1970. He went into hiding shortly after subscribing to the party. In the same year, he was arrested for the first time by the Panchayat government. Oli is one of the few political leaders in Nepal who has spent many years in prison. He spent 14 consecutive years in prison from 1973 to 1987.

Was Deputy Prime Minister during the interim government

After his release from prison, he became a member of the UML Central Committee in charge of the Lumbini region until 1990. In 1991, he was elected member of the delegation for the first time of the district of Jhapa. Oli was also Minister of the Interior in 1994–1995. In 1999, he was re-elected in the delegation of Jhapa Constituency-2. He was also Deputy Prime Minister in 2006 under the interim government led by Girija Prasad Koirala.