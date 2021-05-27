Nepal’s president appeals to India and China to provide corona vaccine – Nepal seeks corona vaccine from India and China – Whidbey Daily News

In a letter to Indian President Ramnath Kovind, he appealed to Nepal to help in this matter.

New Delhi. Nepal’s President Vidya Devi Bhandari has demanded corona vaccine from India and China. He has written letters to his counterparts in both countries urging them to provide corona vaccine in opposition. Bhandari has written a letter to President Ramnath Kovind appealing to Nepal to help in this matter.

Bhandari thanked India for providing vaccines under India’s ‘Vaccine Friendship’ initiative and ‘Covax’ facility. Nepal was given one million doses of the vaccine by the Serum Institute of India on January 2. On March 7, 3,48,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine were re-introduced under the ‘Covax’ facility. Bhandari spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said Nepal was ready to buy China-made vaccines for its people.

China gave 8 lakh doses

China has so far given eight lakh doses of anti-covid vaccine to Nepal. According to media reports, on behalf of Covex management, Nepal has been advised to look for another alternative. Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals. Due to this, the Serum Institute India F India vaccine is not being exported.

There have been more than 6 thousand cases

New cases of corona virus in Nepal have reached 6,714 as of Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases here has increased to 535,525. At the same time, a total of 6,700 people have died from the virus here.