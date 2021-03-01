neuralink chip: What is Elon Musk’s Neuralink: What is Elon Musk’s Neuralink

Elon Musk, owner of companies like SpaceX and Tesla, has always been famous for his incredible ideas. This includes not only carts or dreams of space travel, but also attempts to add human brains and artificial intelligence, named Neuralink, which is Musk’s neural interface technology company. With this help, a chip will be inserted into a person’s brain, which will record not only brain activity, but also its effect.

Why is Musk making this technique?

Interestingly, Musk believes humans shouldn’t be defeated by digital superintellect, so they should be prepared in advance. He told Lex Friedman’s podcast in 2019 that we’ll never be smarter than digital supercomputers. So if we can’t beat them, we should join them. Musk gave several great clues as to what Neuralink is actually going to do. She said that like the Black Mirror TV series, she will be able to save memories and replay or call the car telepathically. Apart from that, it can also be useful for people living with paralysis or disability.

Don’t you trust Musk?

It is currently difficult for experts to accept these claims as true. In September 2020, Newcastle University neuroscientist Professor Andrew Jackson told Business Insider that technology may be possible, but neuroscience is not solid. At the same time, Andrew Hayers described the idea as Musk’s fantasy world. However, he says there is a function in his robot that adjusts the function of placing the chip in the brain based on movement in the human mind. There is movement in the brain with breathing and beating. Scientists are happy with the engineering used in this technology, but they don’t see the neuroscience behind it as a miracle.

How will the technology work?

Neuralink is preparing two devices. The first is a coin-shaped chip that will be placed in a human’s head. It will also remove thin strands of hair with 1024 electrodes going to different parts of the brain. The data from these will pass through the chip to the computers where the researchers will study it. In addition to this chip, there will be a robot that will sew the threads coming out of the Neuralink chip into the human brain with a needle. Musk says the procedure will be as simple as LASIC surgery. In January, a demonstration of this chip was also given inside a boar. It had been on his mind for two months. Musk also said some time ago that this chip is embedded in a monkey’s brain and has an effect on it as well.

What is Neuralink –