Neuralink Elon Musk Eeveals Monkey playing video game with his mind Watch the video: Elon Musk’s company NewLink put such a super chip in mind, the monkey started playing a computer video game, Watch the video

Elon Musk’s company Neuralink, one of the biggest hikes in the world, has caused panic by launching video game video games on the Bandar Pager computer (Pager). This Elon Musk company is preparing a chip capable of connecting a human’s brain to a computer. Elon Musk has now shared the video of this monkey playing video games. The Neuralink chip was placed inside the monkey 6 weeks before the video was recorded.

This monkey first learned to play an on-screen game using a joystick. We see in this video that this monkey went to the colorful square using a joystick and started playing video games. With the help of machine learning, Neurolink knew where this monkey would take the square box and also identified the movements of his hands.

The Neurolink product will give the paralyzed person the power to use a smartphone

Elon Musk said, “Monkey Pong is playing with his mind.” He said: “This monkey is playing video games with the help of telepathy using the brain chip”. So far, thousands of people have liked his tweet and over 3000 comments have come. In another tweet, Elon Musk said the first neurolink product would empower a crippled person to use a smartphone. Such a person will be able to play the smartphone with his mind much faster than using it with his fingers. In the later phase, these people will be motivated by walking. See the video-

In fact, Elon Musk, owner of companies like SpaceX and Tesla, has always been famous for his incredible ideas. This includes not only carts or dreams of space travel, but also attempts to add human brains and artificial intelligence, named Neuralink, which is Musk’s neural interface technology company. With the help of this, a chip will be inserted into a person’s brain, which will not only record brain activity, but can affect it as well. While this high-tech approach may seem strange, if not unnecessary, its use in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease can be very important.

“ Humans shouldn’t be defeated by digital superintellect, so prepare yourself first ”

Interestingly, Musk believes humans shouldn’t be defeated by digital superintellect, so they should be prepared in advance. He told Lex Friedman’s podcast in 2019 that we’ll never be smarter than digital supercomputers. So if we can’t beat them, we should join them. Musk gave several great clues as to what Neuralink is actually going to do. She said that like the Black Mirror TV series, she will be able to save memories and replay or call the car telepathically. Apart from that, it can also be useful for people living with paralysis or disability.

It is currently difficult for experts to accept these claims as true. In September 2020, Newcastle University neuroscientist Professor Andrew Jackson told Business Insider that technology may be possible, but neuroscience is not solid. At the same time, Andrew Hayers described the idea as Musk’s fantasy world. However, he says there is a function in his robot that adjusts the function of placing the chip in the brain based on movement in the human mind. There is movement in the brain with breathing and beating. Scientists are happy with the engineering used in this technology, but they don’t see the neuroscience behind it as a miracle.