Neutron Star Black Hole Collision: Black Hole Neutron Star Detection: Neutron Star Black Hole Collision

Washington

In January of last year, such waves were detected, which stunned the entire scientific world. What it was and where did they come from, a team of international scientists have now found answers to many questions related to it. The results of a study carried out with the help of a worldwide network of gravitational wave detectors have been highlighted.

According to the researchers, these waves propagated in time and space due to the collision of a black hole and a neutron star, and two such collisions were detected at an interval of 10 days. According to Dr Patricia Schmidt of the Institute for Gravitational Wave Astronomy at the University of Birmingham, this is the most important evidence for the existence of a neutron star system and black holes.

These detections will have a great impact on our understanding. Along with this, we will also understand what role they play in gamma-ray bursts. In fact, before this wave, the detectors had only detected the black hole-black hole or neutron star-neutron star collision. Because of this, gravitational waves travel far into space.

In 2015, for the first time, the LIGO and Virgo collaboration detected a wave emanating from two black holes that collided 1.3 billion years ago. This time, the detectors detected the neutron star phenomenon encircling and mixing with the black hole. After a few days, such detection was redone. It is expected that much more important information will be received from this collision and such incidents may also be detected in the future.

LIGO -India / Soheb Mandhai