new-blood-for-the-machine

It is no longer funny. Every time you write about record companies, whatever the content of the news, the wildfire of some readers begins. It amazes me: I do not perceive similar hatred towards other cultural companies, be they book publishers, film producers or video game incubators. If it is a question of record companies, insults, accusations, thick sarcasm fall in a rush: “Ah, but are there still record companies?”

It turns out that they do. In fact, many are living in prosperous times, so much so that they are hiring new staff. And here comes the novelty. For a few years now, Spain has offered masters and postgraduate degrees on the music industry. Among the students you can find musicologists who want to expand their knowledge of the record business, musicians who have chosen the independent route to publish their works and, heck, aspiring to work in the three remaining large multinationals.

I attended some of these courses as a speaker and my feelings are ambiguous. The first time was deplorable: many of those present were more interested in messing with their cell phones than what was on display. The following year, with stricter rules, I noticed apathy in many of the students, in contrast to the intense curiosity of others, who busily took notes and asked accurate questions. I understood that there was a troop essentially interested in accumulating credits to decorate their academic record and a student body that wanted to assimilate as much information as possible to enhance their job prospects, well aware of the high cost of tuition.

In those parts, the latest pedagogical proposal is the Postgraduate Degree in Music Industry and Business offered by Warner Music Spain and – here my leads melt – the Francisco de Vitoria University. We know of that institution that it is managed by the Regnum Christi movement, founded by the Mexican priest Marcial Maciel, of infamous memory. They will tell me that this is ancient history, but they will not deny that it is at least a shocking alliance.

The course, which lasts six months, has a cost that people in the industry describe as “moderate ”: 4. 900 euros. The faculty is drawn from the Warner Music staff (at first glance, I don’t detect legionaries of christ) and incorporates some heavyweights from bisnes . There are seven modules and an end-of-year project that consists – hold on, curves are coming – in dividing into teams that must find a new artist, prepare their contracts, organize a marketing plan and – with money from Warner – record a song (with its video) and present it live.

Nothing like a short history of pop music is included in the program (in some editions of Operación Triunfo did include talks about it). At least, it occurs to me, they should be approached to the taxonomy of musical styles. It is true that being illiterate in these matters is not a barrier to entering the business. Not too many years ago, someone from a multi called me: they were going to release an unreleased Jimi Hendrix album. If I promised him a page from the newspaper, he would have the exclusive of some great photos and a phoner with the artist. An interview, even by telephone, with the late Hendrix, how to refuse? Naturally, I didn’t hear from it again. But the kid kept moving up the company.