New British strain arrives with increasing incidence

Publication: Saturday December 26, 2020 2:48 PM

The arrival of the vaccine opens a horizon of hope, but it will take several months to begin to see its effects on the number of infections. Thus, before the arrival this Sunday of the first vaccines, we are reviewing the situation in the autonomous communities which have transferred their data on the impact of the pandemic.

Since midnight this Sunday, the Community of Madrid has been limiting mobility in four other areas in addition to the six assets, measures which, as Elena Andradas told the media, will be adopted for 14 days.

The 10 zones exceed the incidence rate of 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The cumulative incidence at 14 days is 333 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Enrique Ruiz Escudero transferred that 1,433 people are admitted to the service, with 296 admissions to the ICU.

In Navarre, after two days of more than a hundred infections, the provincial community informed 83 newly infected. In the past few hours, over 1,170 tests have been performed and 7% have tested positive.

Murcia, for its part, has reported 90 new confirmed cases. There are 3,436 people infected in the region and this Friday two people died, with 65 others admitted to intensive care.

Cantabria, according to the latest data provided, adds 67 new cases and two more deaths. In addition, 23 people are admitted to the intensive care unit. The Balearic Islands are at the highest level of health alert. Its cumulative incidence exceeds 460 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Extremadura, the junta will implement the new restrictions it announced today for Cáceres. According to its latest tally, there are 279 new cases in the region, 25 admitted to intensive care and 5 more deaths, a total of 1,044 since March.

And Aragon has also updated its data: 145 new cases of coronavirus that it is adding to its list. Castilla y León reports 90 more new positives and in the past 24 hours they have added 11 more deaths in the region.

With Christmas and the weekend in between, some communities will not report new data until Monday.