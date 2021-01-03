New clues confirm that Surface Pro 8 will have a variant with LTE

As the launch of Surface Pro 8 approaches, we continue to know the details thanks to the various leaks and certifications. Although the new version of the device keeps the design unchanged, the improvements presented by Intel and the new memory and storage variants are a cause for optimism.

Early leaks suggested we would have a variant of Surface Pro 8 with LTE, after the latest with this technology was the Surface Pro 2017 (5th gen). However, the Korean certification of the device confirms that the device will have a variant with LTE connectivity in the US, Europe and other markets.

12.3-inch PixelSense display

2736 x 1824 resolution i3-1125G4 processor

i5-1135G7

i7-1165G7 Graphics UHD Graphics 48 EU

Xe 80 EU

Xe 96 EU Memory 8/16/32 GB LPDDR4x storage 128/256/512 GB / 1 TB 5 MP front camera with autofocus

FullHD recording 8 MP rear camera with autofocus

FullHD recording WiFi 6 connectivity 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.0

Optional LTE USB-C 3.2 ports

USB-A

Headphone jack

Surface Connect

Surface keyboard connector

MicroSD card reader Dimensions 209 x 201 x 8.5 mm. Weight 775 grams Windows 10 Home operating system

Surface Pro regains LTE connectivity four years later

With LTE connectivity, is confirmed another of the great values ​​of Surface Pro 8. This iteration will eliminate the variants with 4 GB of RAM, even if ultimately it will retain the Intel Core i3 processors in its base models. On this occasion, we will have 11th generation Intel processors.

With the integration of these new processors, the Surface Pro 8 will benefit from better energy efficiency and a renewed Intel Xe graphics card. In this way, it is possible that we can use the device to play Valorant or League of Legends with high frame rate. In addition, we could enjoy titles like GTA V or Forza Horizon, although with a lower level of detail.

As for the more powerful versions, we would have variants with up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage and 32GB of RAM. As we said, the screen, design and ports used in the Surface Pro 8 remain unchanged from its predecessor.