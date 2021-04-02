new coronavirus trends: new strain of coronavirus in Brazil: new strain of corona virus in Brazil

Brasilia

A new strain has been observed in South Africa as the variant of the Corona virus in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The patient in whom this variant was found did not go to South Africa. There were already concerns about the impact of the vaccine on the South African variants. At the same time, the P1 variant has also been found in Brazil, due to which cases of infection are increasing rapidly.

Highest case after America

“It’s like the South African variant but there is no story and no contact,” said Dimas Kovas, president of the country’s Bootanutan Biomedical Institute. He said: “It is perhaps a developed form of P1 which is turning towards African mutations”. Corona virus cases are increasing at an alarming rate in Brazil at the moment. This is the highest number of cases after America.

Cowardly attitude of the president

Due to the slowing down of the waxing campaign and the reduction in social distance, it takes on a more formidable form. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticized for his lax attitude. He felt the economy was more urgent from the start and ignored measures such as the lockdown. Recently, he announced a new loan to improve the country’s health system.

‘Super Covid Strain’ panic that beat ‘Corona Vaccine’

Symbolic image