New COVID 19 outbreak in China: Corona virus is wreaking havoc in China, three thousand bed ‘hospital’ to be built in three days – China is again building COVID 19 emergency centers in Hebei in the middle of a new epidemic

Once again, Kovid-19 has started to wreak havoc in the Corona virus stronghold in China. China has announced that more than 1,000 people infected with the corona virus are being treated in hospitals. In the north of the country, cases of infection are on the rise. This time, Corona’s new stronghold became Hebei Province, and China started building a quarantine center for three thousand people in three days to deal with the growing corona cases.

China’s National Health Commission said on Friday that 1,001 infected patients had been admitted to hospitals. 26 of these patients are in critical condition. A total of 144 new cases have occurred in the past 24 hours. Hebei province, located in the Beijing district, recorded the highest number of 90 cases of infection, while Helongjiang province recorded 48 new cases. The infection has been confirmed in nine people outside the country.

WHO experts to investigate outbreak site

Despite strict adherence to the isolation policy, travel restrictions, and monitoring of people with electronic systems, localized infections have also been reported in southern Guanxi region and northern Shanxi province. . So far, there have been 87,988 cases of infection in China and 4,635 patients have died. Cases of infection in the north of the country have increased as experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) are about to begin an investigation into the site of the outbreak.

The Corona virus infection was first discovered in the city of Wuhan in December 2019 and then engulfed the world. The World Health Organization team arrived in Wuhan, China on Thursday to discover the origin of the corona virus. China is building isolation units for three thousand people in Hebei within three days to deal with the corona virus. 600 workers were employed for this and they work 24 hours even after the extreme cold. This unit was designed to be built in three days.