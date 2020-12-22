New Covid-19 strain: WHO mentioned the British ‘Super Spreader’ strain of the Corona virus? Know here – Who on a highly infectious variant of Covid-19, Mike Ryan and Soumya Swaminathan on a mutated coronavirus

The World Health Organization has issued a statement for the first time on the acute infection of the corona virus found in Britain. As a result of this new tension, around 50 countries around the world have halted their air and road traffic from Britain. Now the World Health Organization has said this is part of the development of the virus. Therefore, there is no need to panic with this new variety of super-spreader.

Corona vaccine able to cope with new strains

WHO Emergency Affairs Chief Mike Ryan said in an online briefing that it was important to be transparent about the matter, that it was very important to tell the public what it was was, but it is also important that it is a way to develop the virus. Is the normal part. We are monitoring this virus very closely. Officials from the World Health Organization said the vaccine developed with the corona virus is also able to cope with this new strain. However, we are investigating to ensure this.

WHO refuses to consider new strain deadly

WCHO has denied that the virus is fatal with the current strain of the corona virus. He cited UK data as saying that we have no evidence that the variant makes people sicker or more deadly than the current strain of the corona virus. However, it seems to spread more easily.

WHO said on increasing rate of infection

On the ban on flights from the UK, Mike Ryan said countries restricting travel were working carefully to assess the risks. It is a prudent decision, but everyone knows that this change inside the corona virus is a normal process. They reported that the coronavirus mutation was much slower than the flu and that even the new strain found in Britain is transmitted much less than other diseases such as mumps (mumps).

Soon information on the effect of a new strain

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said we’ve seen a lot of mutations and changes. It has no significant effect on the susceptibility of the virus to any of the therapeutic agents, drugs or vaccinations currently in use. In such a situation, it might end soon. The WHO has said it expects the picture to be clear in days or weeks of the potential impact of the highly infectious virus.

